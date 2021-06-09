Dothan commissioner hopes to keep District 1 seat for third term

A Dothan business owner is hoping to keep his District 1 city commission seat for a third four-year term.

Kevin Dorsey, 42, recently announced he is seeking re-election to the Dothan City Commission, saying he wants to continue providing good leadership to his constituents.

“It’s all about the people,” he said.

Dorsey grew up in Dothan in a single-parent home and graduated from Northview High School in 1998. He was a member of Troy University’s Southland Conference Championship football team in 1999.

Dorsey owns TT’s Beauty Supply and Q&A Consulting Services in Dothan and KD Beauty Supply in Troy.

He had his wife Tunesia have two children – twins Kaylin and Kevin.

Dorsey is a member of North Highlands Baptist Church and is former member of Toastmasters International, the Board of Zoning Adjustment, Neighbors Improving Children’s Education, and the Dothan Area Young Professionals.

His only other known opponent is Khashia Mathis, but Dorsey feels his track records shows that he has already been a good leader for his community.