Dothan considering fee increase for after-school programs, Civic Center rental

Dothan could soon increase fees for the use of Dothan Leisure Services facilities and programs and event venues at the Dothan Civic Center and Dothan Opera House.
Alison Hall, director of Dothan Leisure Services, explained that fees had to be reviewed before the department can implement its new management system software.
“Staff has really taken time to look at every fee, and determine if it's appropriate or needs to be increased or stay the same,” Hall said during the Tuesday city commission’s administrative meeting.
Her department staff compared Dothan’s rates and policies to other public recreation facilities and programs around the country.
After evaluating, Hall is proposing athletic fees increase from $35 to $40 for all athletic programs with students receiving free or reduced lunch receiving half-off. She also said the department would no longer rent equipment for the football program, because of liability reasons.
Instead, the department is looking at a voucher program.
She also proposed that families with children involved in the city’s after-school programs be charged $40 a month with the half-off discount for students receiving free or reduced lunch. The after-school program is currently provided at no charge.
Also, she recommended increasing the price of Water World pre-season passes from $50 to $60 when bought before the first day of the summer season and from $60 to $75 for passes bought after the start of the season.
She said these rate changes should make Dothan’s recreation fee schedule more aligned with rates from other similarly-sized municipalities.
Marshall Perry, performing arts director, suggested a high fee increase to use two popular public buildings as event venues.
Currently the flat rate is $1,000 to hold non-ticketed events at the Dothan Civic Center. However, Perry wants to increase that fee to $3,000, and he no longer wants to allow non-profits and civic groups to pay a fraction of that price.
Previously, they were only paying $250 for events. Now, he wants them to pay the same amount as other groups.
“Reduction in rate should not be an automatic fee that goes into place without justification thereof,” Perry said to the commission on Tuesday.
Instead, Perry recommended that groups submit something in writing requesting a rate reduction and their reasoning so they may be decided on a case-by-case basis.
Commissioner Beth Kenward expressed concern that the rate increase could hurt non-profits' fundraising efforts and asked Perry to provide more documentation supporting his proposal.