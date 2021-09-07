Dothan considering fee increase for after-school programs, Civic Center rental

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also, she recommended increasing the price of Water World pre-season passes from $50 to $60 when bought before the first day of the summer season and from $60 to $75 for passes bought after the start of the season.

She said these rate changes should make Dothan’s recreation fee schedule more aligned with rates from other similarly-sized municipalities.

Marshall Perry, performing arts director, suggested a high fee increase to use two popular public buildings as event venues.

Currently the flat rate is $1,000 to hold non-ticketed events at the Dothan Civic Center. However, Perry wants to increase that fee to $3,000, and he no longer wants to allow non-profits and civic groups to pay a fraction of that price.

Previously, they were only paying $250 for events. Now, he wants them to pay the same amount as other groups.

“Reduction in rate should not be an automatic fee that goes into place without justification thereof,” Perry said to the commission on Tuesday.

Instead, Perry recommended that groups submit something in writing requesting a rate reduction and their reasoning so they may be decided on a case-by-case basis.