Dothan delaying decision on YMCA market study

In addition to bringing flag football to the area, former NFL player Izell Reese is looking to occupy the former Grandview Elementary School building with Dothan’s first YMCA.
He first introduced the idea for his big community development project to Dothan city commissioners over a year ago when he requested to partner with the city for a lease on the empty building on 6th Avenue.
However, Dothan commissioners hesitated to move forward with a proposal requesting the city pay $13,500 for a survey that would study the feasibility of a YMCA. The survey would ask residents their feelings on joining a YMCA and what services would most attract their attention.
Commissioners Bradley Bedwell and David Crutchfield stated concerns that the organization might duplicate some public services already made available through Dothan Leisure Services. The department operates its own recreation center just a few blocks away from the proposed site.
YMCAs, often referred to as “the Y” in the U.S., are membership-based community development organizations that offer an array of youth sports, community involvement, and education activities with programs tailored to each unique neighborhood.
“We don’t want to put a big effort into making our leisure services the greatest in Alabama, which I think we’re doing, and this set us back,” Bedwell said, adding that the survey doesn’t address how the nonprofit could affect participation in existing city programs.
Crutchfield expressed concerns about footing the bill for the market study and worried that it would set a precedent for the city’s involvement with other organizations wanting to expand to Dothan.
Commissioner Aristotle Kirkland, who initiated the proposal, tried to soften concerns at the meeting.
“There’s not going to be a conflict at all,” he said.
He said that YMCA, which would be located in his district, would be a “great asset for the city.”
Commissioner John Ferguson, on the other hand, agreed with other fellow commissioners on delaying decision until they can get better understanding on what the city is trying to accomplish.
Though Kirkland initially objected, all commissioners eventually agreed to table the item until their next regular meeting on March 1.
The closest YMCA to Dothan is located in Enterprise.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.