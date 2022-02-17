Dothan delaying decision on YMCA market study

In addition to bringing flag football to the area, former NFL player Izell Reese is looking to occupy the former Grandview Elementary School building with Dothan’s first YMCA.

He first introduced the idea for his big community development project to Dothan city commissioners over a year ago when he requested to partner with the city for a lease on the empty building on 6th Avenue.

However, Dothan commissioners hesitated to move forward with a proposal requesting the city pay $13,500 for a survey that would study the feasibility of a YMCA. The survey would ask residents their feelings on joining a YMCA and what services would most attract their attention.

Commissioners Bradley Bedwell and David Crutchfield stated concerns that the organization might duplicate some public services already made available through Dothan Leisure Services. The department operates its own recreation center just a few blocks away from the proposed site.

YMCAs, often referred to as “the Y” in the U.S., are membership-based community development organizations that offer an array of youth sports, community involvement, and education activities with programs tailored to each unique neighborhood.