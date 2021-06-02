Dothan encouraging neighborhood associations with registry, grant opportunities

In trying to nurture more social connection, the city of Dothan is encouraging residents to establish neighborhood associations.
Dothan created a registry to give the city insight on which neighborhoods presently have associations and which do not, according to its post on Facebook Wednesday.
“An additional goal will be to help develop neighborhood associations in those areas where none exist,” the post stated.
The initiative has been a longtime goal of City Manager Kevin Cowper, who first started planning to create a social capacity in neighborhoods before presenting his “Love Dothan” campaign in early 2020.
When he was offered a new three-year contract with Dothan in April, he said investing and maintaining neighborhoods, particularly in blighted areas, would be a top priority in his administration.
In its post, the city of Dothan said the purposes of the registry are to:
• Improve communication with neighborhoods, including road and other infrastructure projects, severe weather information, public safety issues, leisure services information, etc.
• Develop and disseminate a neighborhood resource guide to aid neighborhoods by providing valuable information about available services and service provider information within the City.
• Establish Dothan 101: Neighborhood Academy. The eight-week course will teach attendees about the workings of city government and will provide information on each of the departments and department heads within Dothan. When issues arise within a neighborhood, attendees will be better able to communicate with appropriate departments for assistance. The program will also develop neighborhood liaisons to interact with the city as well as other neighborhoods.
• Develop a neighborhood grant program. The city will develop an annual Neighborhood Grant Budget and solicit competitive grant applications to beautify neighborhoods. Neighborhood grant projects could include projects like new entrance signs, entryway landscaping, and neighborhood park projects like gazebos, grilling stations, etc.
• Develop a City of Dothan Speakers Bureau so participating neighborhood associations will be able to request senior city employees to come and speak at neighborhood meetings on topics of interest related to city operations.
