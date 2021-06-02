Dothan encouraging neighborhood associations with registry, grant opportunities

In trying to nurture more social connection, the city of Dothan is encouraging residents to establish neighborhood associations.

Dothan created a registry to give the city insight on which neighborhoods presently have associations and which do not, according to its post on Facebook Wednesday.

“An additional goal will be to help develop neighborhood associations in those areas where none exist,” the post stated.

The initiative has been a longtime goal of City Manager Kevin Cowper, who first started planning to create a social capacity in neighborhoods before presenting his “Love Dothan” campaign in early 2020.

When he was offered a new three-year contract with Dothan in April, he said investing and maintaining neighborhoods, particularly in blighted areas, would be a top priority in his administration.

In its post, the city of Dothan said the purposes of the registry are to:

• Improve communication with neighborhoods, including road and other infrastructure projects, severe weather information, public safety issues, leisure services information, etc.