Dothan Fire reminds people restrictions for outdoor burning after 22 complaints

Dothan fire officials are reminding residents about the limitations of outdoor burning after responding to 22 complaints so far in the calendar year.
“There is a city ordinance against burning,” Dothan Fire Prevention Chief David Hasty said. “Obviously fire is dangerous and it doesn't take but just a few seconds for fire to get away from you.”
In 2021, firefighters responded to 133 complaints of outdoor fires. Presently, the rate of calls is outpacing what the Dothan Fire Department experienced last year.
There are certain allowances for burning outside: grills and fire pits are fine as long as they’re 10 feet away from any structure or dwelling. However, if smoke develops great enough that it starts going into a neighbor's home and people complain about breathing issues due to smoke, the fire department would have to address the issue.
Alternatively, Hasty said burn permits are available for people who want to have other types of outdoor fires – burning trash piles or tree limbs.
With a burn permit, there are still restrictions: burn piles must be at least 50 feet away from the nearest structure and 500 feet away from a neighbor’s property, and only burn when winds are blowing 5 mph or less.
“If the wind kicks in and starts blowing in a direction that you did not want it to blow or if the wind picks up, the wind intensifies fire tremendously and it can do in just a matter of a few seconds,” Hasty said. “It’s really paramount that you’re really careful and abide by these rules. These rules are there for a reason and that’s to protect our safety.”
Hasty reminded residents that they will be held liable for an out-of-control fire or excessive smoke that damages another person’s property. A burn permit can also be revoked if the rules are not followed.
Alternatively, residents can leave debris and trash next to the road for environmental services to collect and take to the landfill at no extra cost to the citizen. Also, residents can take their own trash and debris to the landfill on Burkett Road.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.