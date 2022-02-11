Dothan Fire reminds people restrictions for outdoor burning after 22 complaints

Dothan fire officials are reminding residents about the limitations of outdoor burning after responding to 22 complaints so far in the calendar year.

“There is a city ordinance against burning,” Dothan Fire Prevention Chief David Hasty said. “Obviously fire is dangerous and it doesn't take but just a few seconds for fire to get away from you.”

In 2021, firefighters responded to 133 complaints of outdoor fires. Presently, the rate of calls is outpacing what the Dothan Fire Department experienced last year.

There are certain allowances for burning outside: grills and fire pits are fine as long as they’re 10 feet away from any structure or dwelling. However, if smoke develops great enough that it starts going into a neighbor's home and people complain about breathing issues due to smoke, the fire department would have to address the issue.

Alternatively, Hasty said burn permits are available for people who want to have other types of outdoor fires – burning trash piles or tree limbs.