Dothan firefighters install automatic fire extinguishers in affordable housing units

Dothan firefighters installed automatic fire suppressors in the kitchens of 328 affordable housing apartments on Monday morning.

The magnetic canisters are attached to the range hoods above stoves and automatically deploy when the flames from a cooking fire makes contact with the fuse on the underside of the canister.

The material is much like that in a traditional fire extinguisher; however, according to Battalion Chief David Hasty, “no action is required of the occupant to activate the device.

“If a fire occurs on a stovetop protected by one of these devices, it will be held in check until firefighters arrive.”

The Dothan Fire Department, in conjunction with the Dothan Housing Authority, applied for and was awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to enhance residential fire safety in affordable housing units. The $10,000 that was awarded was used to purchase and install StoveTop FireStops in each dwelling unit under the management of the housing authority.