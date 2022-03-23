Dothan fulfilling promise of making 84 East more pedestrian friendly

Dothan is making good on its promises to make the Highway 84 East Corridor and roads surrounding Southeast Health more pedestrian-friendly.

On Tuesday, city commissioners approved a $470,187 project that will add 5-foot and 10-foot sidewalk segments to lengthen the existing walking paths in front of the hospital and across the street. The project will add around 2,000 feet of sidewalk.

Crosswalks across the Ross Clark Circle and 84 East intersection will connect the paths.

A federal grant will pay for $376,159 of the project and the city will pay the remaining $94,037.

Another sidewalk project, partly funded by the state, was recently completed directly in front of Southeast Health on Ross Clark Circle.

In 2018, the Highway 84 East Corridor Plan was released with a vision that incorporates the city government’s goals of addressing access and mobility, aesthetics, health and wellness, economics, and environment of the high-traffic route. In the last several years, the focus for Dothan has been to make the area more pedestrian-friendly, taking into account the growing student population at ACOM, expanding medical services, and residential development.

A mixed-trail for walking and biking was constructed in front of the college campus and extended to the former Dothan Village property in 2019 to increase accessibility, and the city of Dothan has committed to more sidewalks around the hospital.

The Memorial Trail project underway in front of the city cemetery is part of the city’s plan to connect downtown to the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine via a series of mixed-use walking paths. Workers are currently constructing a meandering concrete trail near the roadway.

City officials are still eyeing other pedestrian gaps along that route that include the 84 East bridge. The city will apply for state transportation alternative program grant funding for that project.

The city is also looking at Poplar Springs Creek that runs alongside 84 East for opportunities for nature and biking trails.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

