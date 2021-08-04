 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan garbage collection delayed due to equipment issues
0 Comments
top story

Dothan garbage collection delayed due to equipment issues

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dothan garbage collection delayed due to equipment issues

This 2012 Dothan Eagle photo shows a Dothan garbage truck as it lifts a can. The city is currently experiencing some equipment issues that could cause delays in garbage collection.

 JAY HARE / DOTHAN EAGLE

Dothan’s Environmental Services Division is experiencing mechanical issues with several garbage trucks which is slowing the normal pace of garbage collections, according to a Wednesday news release from the City of Dothan.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The city is asking for patience as they work through the equipment problems.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," the release stated. "Crews are currently working to make repairs to the trucks."

Residents whose garbage is not picked up by the normal time are asked to leave their cans by the road and the garbage will be collected as soon as possible.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert