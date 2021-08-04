Dothan garbage collection delayed due to equipment issues

Dothan’s Environmental Services Division is experiencing mechanical issues with several garbage trucks which is slowing the normal pace of garbage collections, according to a Wednesday news release from the City of Dothan.

The city is asking for patience as they work through the equipment problems.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," the release stated. "Crews are currently working to make repairs to the trucks."

Residents whose garbage is not picked up by the normal time are asked to leave their cans by the road and the garbage will be collected as soon as possible.