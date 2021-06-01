Dothan gearing up for major road project on Highway 84 West

Buckle up. The Dothan’s northwest sector of the city will soon be inundated with roadwork as crews begin preparing to add lanes to Highway 84 West and reconfigure median access.

City commissioners concurred with the Alabama Department of Transportation’s decision to award the contract for the West Main Street project to MidSouth Paving for $5.5 million during Tuesday’s meeting. They also entered into an agreement with Poly, Inc. for construction engineering and inspection services for an amount not to exceed $544,688.

The City of Dothan is paying just more than $4 million towards the project while the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program (ATRIP II) is paying $2 million.

Construction is estimated to begin in around four to six weeks and will run concurrently with ongoing roadwork in close proximity on Ross Clark Circle.

Randy Morris, acting public works director, said he believes the additional roadwork will cause minimal interruption during the majority of the project’s timeline. He told commissioners that both lanes would be kept open most of the time, but will occasionally have to drop down to one lane to accommodate certain projects.