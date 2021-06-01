Dothan gearing up for major road project on Highway 84 West

Buckle up. The Dothan’s northwest sector of the city will soon be inundated with roadwork as crews begin preparing to add lanes to Highway 84 West and reconfigure median access.
City commissioners concurred with the Alabama Department of Transportation’s decision to award the contract for the West Main Street project to MidSouth Paving for $5.5 million during Tuesday’s meeting. They also entered into an agreement with Poly, Inc. for construction engineering and inspection services for an amount not to exceed $544,688.
The City of Dothan is paying just more than $4 million towards the project while the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program (ATRIP II) is paying $2 million.
Construction is estimated to begin in around four to six weeks and will run concurrently with ongoing roadwork in close proximity on Ross Clark Circle.
Randy Morris, acting public works director, said he believes the additional roadwork will cause minimal interruption during the majority of the project’s timeline. He told commissioners that both lanes would be kept open most of the time, but will occasionally have to drop down to one lane to accommodate certain projects.
Mayor Mark Saliba added that he believes most of the traffic issues will likely occur with the reconfiguration of Woodburn Drive, but that project is farther along in the project’s timeline.
Both the Highway 84 West project, which will create a third westbound lane from Bel Aire Drive to John D. Odom Road and reconfigure median access, and Phase 2 of the Ross Clark Circle Widening Project are expected to end in spring of 2022.
In other business, Saliba recognized Dothan Utilities linemen and declared June 1 “Lineman Appreciation Day.”
City Manager Kevin Cowper awarded Steven Romo, a fire department paramedic, as the “Employee of the Month.”
In other action, the city commission:
• Approved an application by Dajia Brunson for an on-premise restaurant retail liquor license for D and B at 4084 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 3.
• Approved an application by Manuel A. Arisso for an on-premise restaurant retail liquor license for Hangar 38 at 3120 Ross Clark Circle.
• Rezoned property owned by Barry Douglas Lewis, 13.053 acres located in the 4900 Block of South Park Avenue, from A-C (agriculture-conservation) District to R-3 (residential single-family, high density) District.
• Ordered an election to be held in the City of Dothan on Tuesday, August 3, and a second or runoff election, if necessary, on Sept. 14, for the purpose of electing a mayor and associate commissioners for Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 and a board of education chair and members for Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6.
• Established the use of electronic vote counting and marking devices for municipal elections.
• Entered into a contract with Houston County for the use of election equipment and agreeing to the cost of $100 for each machine owned by Houston County and used in the 2021 municipal election.
• Approved the 2021 Community Development Block Grant Entitlement and CARES Act projects.
• Entered into an agreement with the State of Alabama to administer an agreement for administering U.S. Department of Transportation Financial Assistance for Transportation Planning.
• Entered into an agreement with Avenu Insights and Analytics, LLC to perform business license discovery and recovery services for a one-year period beginning June 1.
• Granted consent and permission to the Houston County Commission to establish, construct, and maintain the currently existing road, street, or right-of-way and any new road, street, or right-of- way related to necessary road improvements and right-of-way expansion at Sam Houston Industrial Park related to an industrial development project.
• Authorized Brownfield Tax Abatements for eligible city sales and use and ad valorem non-educational taxes for Dothan 193 St. Andrews, LLC.
• Entered into a supplemental agreement with Gresham, Smith and Partners for engineering design and professional services for a sidewalk adjustment and design of concrete footers to accommodate lighting along the roadway for the Honeysuckle Road Improvements Project, Phase 1 from West Main Street to Fortner Street for a not-to-exceed amount of $54,000, and appropriated funds for said agreement.
• Awarded the bid, entered into a contract, and issued a Notice to Proceed to Mid-South Paving Inc. for street resurfacing scheduled for 2021 for the sum of $1,785,710.
• Awarded the bid, entered into a contract, and issued a Notice to Proceed and other related documents to L and K Contracting Co. Inc. for the 2021 Third Avenue Redwater Project for the sum of $874,739, and appropriated funds for said contract.
• Agreed to allow the Fire Department to issue a fireworks permit for the Alabama State Games display to be held on Friday, June 11.