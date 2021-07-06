Dothan hires Alabama law firm for more representation in Washington, D.C.

Dothan is hiring a federal liaison to advocate for city issues in Washington, D.C.

The city commission penned an agreement with former U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, now senior advisor at an Alabama-based law firm, to provide governmental affairs representation for $9,000 per month for a one-year period during its Tuesday meeting.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said city administrators believe now is an appropriate time to have a firm to represent the city’s interests due to more CARES Act funds flowing to local governments and the new administration’s choice to do more earmarking in federal spending. Earmarking is generally put into an appropriation or spending bill to funnel money to specific projects.

“Where they will help us is with the federal monies that flow from the federal government to states and municipalities,” Saliba said. “So we're having more dollars that are not only available to municipalities, but also that could be available to nonprofits and other entities as well.”

Beth Kenward, city commissioner, also added that the representation may help Dothan negotiate for federal dollars that often go to bigger cities like Birmingham and Huntsville.