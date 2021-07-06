Dothan hires Alabama law firm for more representation in Washington, D.C.

Dothan is hiring a federal liaison to advocate for city issues in Washington, D.C.
The city commission penned an agreement with former U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, now senior advisor at an Alabama-based law firm, to provide governmental affairs representation for $9,000 per month for a one-year period during its Tuesday meeting.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said city administrators believe now is an appropriate time to have a firm to represent the city’s interests due to more CARES Act funds flowing to local governments and the new administration’s choice to do more earmarking in federal spending. Earmarking is generally put into an appropriation or spending bill to funnel money to specific projects.
“Where they will help us is with the federal monies that flow from the federal government to states and municipalities,” Saliba said. “So we're having more dollars that are not only available to municipalities, but also that could be available to nonprofits and other entities as well.”
Beth Kenward, city commissioner, also added that the representation may help Dothan negotiate for federal dollars that often go to bigger cities like Birmingham and Huntsville.
Roby is not allowed to lobby in Congress until January 2022. However, other advisors at the law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings are registered to do so including Josh Blades, who was listed as one of Alabama’s most powerful and influential lobbyists in 2018 and 2019 by Yellowhammer News.
In other business, the city commission recognized Dothan American for winning the state title against Dothan nationals, another city baseball program. The team will go on to represent Alabama in the Roozie Ozone World Series on July 23 in Arkansas.
City Manager Kevin Cowper awarded Shirley Cosby, of the Administration Department, with the “Employee of the Month” award.
In other action, the city commission:
• Approved an application for a retail beer and retail table wine license (on or off premise) for Schlotzskys at 3456 Ross Clark Circle by Pranjal Patel.
• Approved an application for a restaurant retail liquor license (on premise) for Pizza Grill and Bar at 4636 South Oates Street by Michael S. Kent.
• Rezoned property owned by J. Farrest Taylor, located at 481 South Saint Andrews St., from R-4 (residential, attached multi-family) district to O-2 (office park) district.
• Approved the proposed substantial amendment to the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and 2020 Annual Action Plan to include CARES Act funding.
• Appointed election officials for the August 3 municipal election and established their compensation.
• Declaring the following named persons, being the only persons filing a statement of candidacy for the office indicated for the August 3 election, as duly elected for a four-year term beginning Oct. 4: David Crutchfield, associate commissioner for District 6; Franklin D. Jones, board of education member for District 2; Brett Strickland, board of Education Member for District 4; and Amy Bonds, board of education member for District 5.
• Approved and adopted the Community Development Block Grant Façade Improvement Grant Program statement of policy, procedures, application, and expanded target area.
• Awarded a contract to Design Workshop, Inc. in the amount of $150,000 for the purpose of developing an overlay district supporting development strategies adopted in the Highway 84 East Corridor Plan.
• Rescinded Resolution No. 2020-360, a subrecipient agreement with the Dothan Housing Authority to provide funds for building improvements to the former Montana School building, to allow for preparation of environmental documents as required by HUD prior to executing the agreement. A new agreement will be brought forth once environmental clearance is obtained.
• Rescinded Resolution No. 2018-176 and entering into an agreement with McDaniel & Associates, P.C. for external audit services and preparation of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for Fiscal Years 2021, 2022, and 2023, for an amount of $100,000, $105,000, and $110,000, respectively.
• Agreed to reimburse Houston County for all costs not funded by Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) funds associated with the resurfacing of Napier Field Road and for inspection services provided by Houston County and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for a total estimated cost of $225,338.86.
• Entered into an interlocal participation agreement with BuyBoard National Purchasing Cooperative.
• Approved the utilization of seizure funds to be used to pay various allowable expenditures for police department operations in the amount of $20,110.45.
• Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Law Enforcement Support Office for the purpose of continuing the acquisition of surplus military property at an annual cost of $1,200 and agreeing to allow inspections of the property and records.
• Announced the re-appointment of Michael Jackson as a member of the Dothan Housing Authority Board.
• Accepted of a tree trimming easement from Robert P. Williamson on Taylor Road.