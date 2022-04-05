Dothan hopes to land major federal grant for Honeysuckle Road project

Dothan is hoping to land a highly-competitive federal grant for a $38 million planned project to expand and extend Honeysuckle Road.

City commissioners approved a resolution to submit an application through the RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) Transportation Discretionary Grants Program for the Honeysuckle Road Widening and Roadway Realignment Project during their meeting on Tuesday.

The grant, if won, would provide 60% of the costs of the project, leaving the City of Dothan to match 40% of the cost with local funds. The maximum grant award is $25 million, which is more than the city’s ask of around $22 million.

The RAISE program combined two programs formerly known as BUILD and TIGER last year and set new guidelines for awarding funds.

Projects are evaluated based on merit criteria that include safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness, state of good repair, innovation, and partnership. Within these criteria, the DOT will prioritize projects that can demonstrate improvements to racial equity, reduce impacts of climate change, and create good-paying jobs.

“We just felt like under these new guidelines that the Honeysuckle Road Project fits the parameters for that and we're hoping that they'll consider it,” Mayor Mark Saliba said. “We are also getting help from our federal lawmakers and we'll hopefully get favorable word on that.”

The City of Dothan’s Public Works Department has already commissioned the project’s design within the two-phase plan to widen Honeysuckle Road from three lanes to five lanes from West Main Street to Fortner Street and extend the road to the roundabout at the intersection of Taylor Road and Campbellton Highway.

The City of Dothan is still buying up rights-of-way and utility relocations will begin soon with budgeted funds. The actual construction of the road is currently unfunded in the city’s biennial budget, but the tentative start date is set for spring 2023. There have been talks about securing a bond to fund part of the entirety of the project, but rising construction costs have city leaders banking on a grant to help pay for it.

The scope of the project is large as officials aim to create a new two-lane boulevard-style road through mostly agricultural land with landscaped median islands and a walking/biking trail from Homestead Subdivision to Campbellton Highway. A six-foot sidewalk is planned from Homestead Subdivision to Hartford Highway.

Also on Tuesday, a plaintiff suing the city to halt landfill operations addressed the commission during the privileges of the floor portion of the administrative meeting. Bobby Lewis, spokesperson for the group of residents behind the civil lawsuit and a candidate for Houston County Commission chairman, stated that he would like to work with the City of Dothan to find an alternative to operating the expanded landfill near his home.

He suggested the city look at the actual costs of operating its existing landfill versus having the garbage hauled to a private dumping yard in Florida at an annual cost of nearly $1 million a year.

During the announcement portion of the meeting, Saliba proclaimed “Community College Month” and “Child Abuse Prevention Month” for the month of April and “National Community Development Week for the week of April 11-15.

City Manager Kevin Cowper honored Scott Enfinger, an employee the Public Works Department, with the “Employee of the Month” award. The Midget League Dothan-Blue All-Star Basketball Team was also recognized by Dothan Leisure Services for winning the state championship recently.

In other action, the city commission:

• Approved an application for a Special Events Retail License (on premises) for The Loop Arts and Music Festival, 173 North Foster Street, by Kerry J. Farrell

• Accepted the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (Audit) for fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021.

• Tabled a motion to rezone property owned by SHB Investments, LLC, located in the 700 Block of Rowland Road, from R-1 (residential, single-family, low density) District to R-4 (residential, attached multi-family, high density) District.

• Entered into an agreement with Gresham Smith for on-call traffic engineering services for an amount not to exceed $100,000, and appropriated funds for said agreement.

• Entered into a cooperative agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for maintenance of public rights-of-way on various state routes within the city limits with reimbursement of $50,000 per year to the city.

• Entered into an agreement with ALDOT for the installation, operation, and maintenance of traffic control signals on SR-210 (Ross Clark Circle) at SR-52 (Columbia Hwy) Connector and on SR-52 (Columbia Hwy) at Sam Houston Blvd.

• Entered into a service agreement with Trane U.S. Inc., for scheduled maintenance on HVAC systems located in certain city facilities for a three-year term at an annual cost of $21,934 for the first year, $22,702 for the second year, and $23,496 for the third year.

• Awarded the bid, entering into contract, and issuing a Notice to Proceed and other related documents to Lewis, Inc., for the 2022 Replacement of Direct Buried Secondary Service Project, for the not-to-exceed price of $250,000.

• Acquired and accepted a temporary construction easement on property owned by Alabama Trust Fund for the State of Alabama needed for the Beaver Creek Sewer Trunk Line Rehabilitation Project.

• Approved the utilization of seizure funds to be used to pay various allowable expenditures for police department operations in the amount of $49,554.

• Agreed to donate and transfer ownership of Dothan Police K9 Xander (614) to Brandon Peters.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

