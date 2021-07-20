Dothan inks contract with insurance service that could save city money

An insurance service firm is poised to help Dothan’s government get its many types of insurance in order and hopefully save the city some money.
In its Tuesday meeting, the Dothan City Commission entered into a $75,000 contract with USI Insurance Services to provide brokerage and risk management services that includes consulting, analytics, and loss control.
Andrew Love, Dothan’s general services director, said the service could help answer some important questions through expertise and analytics.
“Do we have the right insurance? Do we have enough insurance? Do we have too much insurance? Are we over-insured? Are our liabilities overexposed?” Love said. “We don't know. We don't have that capability within so that our department can analyze that.”
If the service identifies deficiencies, USI can get quotes from major insurance companies and ensure the city chooses the best service to match its needs and is paying an appropriate amount.
The contract can be renewable for two additional years for an escalating flat fee: $85,000 for year two and $95,000 for year three.
Love said he negotiated the contract to ensure USI works to earn the city’s business beyond the first year.
During the meeting, City Manager Kevin Cowper announced that efforts to form a neighborhood enhancement division are ongoing following a resident’s complaint about the weed abatement process.
The resident was concerned about a breakdown in communication following an effort to remedy overgrown grass on his property. He said he was not notified that the remediation did not meet the city’s standards until it was too late.
Cowper said communication will be a big part of the new division as will proactively working with property owners on code enforcement issues.
In other business, the city commission:
• Approved an application by Elri Parker for a restaurant retail liquor license (on premise) for The Toasted Yolk Café at 3070 Ross Clark Circle.
• Entered into a lease agreement with Hollywood South Studios, LLC for property located at 500 Dusy Street, formerly known as Young Junior High School, at a minimum cost of $460 per month for a term of one year.
• Declared certain properties which are overgrown with weeds or other vegetative growth as nuisances and injurious to the health, safety, and welfare of the community and ordering that the said properties be abated.
• Accepted deeds from Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, Inc. and Darlene Pressley for donated parcels in Diamond Grove Subdivision. Dothan Leisure Services will maintain the donated land as a city park.
• Entered into a permit agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to trim trees and underbrush by utility lines along AL Route No. 84 (beginning at milepost No. 203.5 and ending at milepost No. 207.2) and along AL Route No. 605 (beginning at milepost No. 18.1 and ending at milepost No. 19.3).
• Approved the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority to submit an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs grant application for a solar project at Little Choctawhatchee Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• Declared six decommissioned Cooper regulators as surplus and no longer needed for municipal purposes and authorized the Dothan Utilities Electric Division to donate the regulators to the City of Luverne.
• Entered into an agreement with Lumen for internet service provider for a three-year term.
• Applied for and accepted funding from the United States Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance under the 2021 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program for the purchase of law enforcement technology advancement and equipment in the amount of $50,232 ($36,543.78 for the City of Dothan to be shared with Dale County for the Wiregrass Aviation Support Program and $12,181.26 for Houston County) and entering into an inter-local agreement with Houston and Dale counties to accept funding from said grant program.
• Entered into a letter of agreement with the Dale County Sheriff Department’s Wiregrass Aviation Support Program.
• Acquired and accepted utility easements from Brannon Stand Properties, LLC on two parcels located on Flowers Chapel Road, totaling approximately 2.36 acres, for a new gravity sanitary sewer line.
• Declared certain personal property as obsolete and no longer needed for public or municipal purposes and authorized the disposal of said property by whatever means is determined to be in the best interest of the city.
• Appointed Parrish Smith as a member of the Board of Zoning Adjustment.
• Announced the appointment of Lavern Higgins as a member of the Dothan Housing Authority Board.
