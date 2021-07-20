Dothan inks contract with insurance service that could save city money

The resident was concerned about a breakdown in communication following an effort to remedy overgrown grass on his property. He said he was not notified that the remediation did not meet the city’s standards until it was too late.

Cowper said communication will be a big part of the new division as will proactively working with property owners on code enforcement issues.

In other business, the city commission:

• Approved an application by Elri Parker for a restaurant retail liquor license (on premise) for The Toasted Yolk Café at 3070 Ross Clark Circle.

• Entered into a lease agreement with Hollywood South Studios, LLC for property located at 500 Dusy Street, formerly known as Young Junior High School, at a minimum cost of $460 per month for a term of one year.

• Declared certain properties which are overgrown with weeds or other vegetative growth as nuisances and injurious to the health, safety, and welfare of the community and ordering that the said properties be abated.

• Accepted deeds from Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, Inc. and Darlene Pressley for donated parcels in Diamond Grove Subdivision. Dothan Leisure Services will maintain the donated land as a city park.