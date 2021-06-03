Dothan Leisure Services needs volunteers for summer therapeutic camps

Dothan Leisure Services needs volunteers for therapeutic recreation camps this summer.

The camps benefit intellectually challenged children and adults during the months of June, July, and August. Volunteers will assist with arts and crafts, music, recreation games, cooking, swimming, life skills, and many other fun activities.

• Camp Smile, June 21-25, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Summer Camp (Session 1), June 28-July 9 (no camp on July 2 and 5); 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Summer Camp (Session 2), July 12-July 22 (no camp on July 16); 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Sports Camp, July 26-Aug. 5 (no camp on July 30); 9 a.m. to noon

Camps will take place at the Doug Tew Therapeutic Recreation Center at 300 Garland St.

Prospective volunteers can contact Lorena Guttowsky at (334)-615-4751.

To register your child for camp, please visit Doug Tew Center.

