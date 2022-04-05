Dothan may force closure of hookah lounge in Plaza North Shopping Center

A hookah lounge in Dothan has caused problems for police and some eastside residents for years. Now, city leaders are considering closing down the nightclub.

City administration is recommending that the city commission revoke the Hookah Palace Lounge, or BL3u Martini Lounge, business and liquor licenses following a public hearing on May 3. The business recently changed names.

“The issue generally revolves around late night and early morning noise and disturbances in the adjoining neighborhoods,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said.

Dothan Police Capt. Will Glover said the police department has received over 100 calls for service at the nightclub since 2019. The vast majority of those calls deal with noise complaints from music inside the business and people sitting inside their cars in the parking lot.

“Obviously, it is problematic because it is close to neighborhoods,” Glover said.

Glover said police have also responded to many fights, a couple of shots fired calls, a hit-and-run, numerous disorderly persons and breaking and entering calls, and a robbery.

Anecdotally, he said police respond to the hookah bar located in Plaza North Shopping Center on Ross Clark Circle near Denton Road “a lot more” than other nightclubs and bars in the city.

Residents nearby the business have complained about the activities of the hookah bar customers during city commission meetings in the past. They’ve complained primarily of noise, littering around the lake nearby, and feeling unsafe in their homes.

Cowper said the business owner will be made aware of the upcoming proceedings and more discussion will take place on May 3 before commissioners vote yay or nay on the agenda item during its meeting starting at 10 a.m. in the commission chambers on the second floor of the Civic Center.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.