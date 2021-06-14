Dothan Mayor Saliba formally announces re-election campaign

Deep historical roots in Dothan, nearly four years as mayor, and a growing family have given Mark Saliba perspective on what’s important.

“It’s not about me – it’s about we,” Saliba emphasized during his re-election campaign announcement Monday that was attended by state legislators, city and Houston County officials, and friends and family.

Speaking in front of the Joseph statue at the Wiregrass Museum of Art downtown near where Dothan was originally settled as Poplar Head in 1885, Saliba said he feels the statue symbolizes the providence of God.

“It's providence that led at Elias Thomas Saliba, my father, your families, and you today to this city, providence that God is what led us all here, and it's all to pursue our dreams of what a community can be like together – not apart, but together,” Saliba said.

While encouraging the crowd to vote, he asked them to think about what they’d like Dothan to look like in the future.

“That's what's important is what are we building as a community that will help all of the community?” Saliba said.

