Dothan Mayor Saliba formally announces re-election campaign

Deep historical roots in Dothan, nearly four years as mayor, and a growing family have given Mark Saliba perspective on what’s important.
“It’s not about me – it’s about we,” Saliba emphasized during his re-election campaign announcement Monday that was attended by state legislators, city and Houston County officials, and friends and family.
Speaking in front of the Joseph statue at the Wiregrass Museum of Art downtown near where Dothan was originally settled as Poplar Head in 1885, Saliba said he feels the statue symbolizes the providence of God.
“It's providence that led at Elias Thomas Saliba, my father, your families, and you today to this city, providence that God is what led us all here, and it's all to pursue our dreams of what a community can be like together – not apart, but together,” Saliba said.
While encouraging the crowd to vote, he asked them to think about what they’d like Dothan to look like in the future.
“That's what's important is what are we building as a community that will help all of the community?” Saliba said.
Far from when the first Saliba settled in Dothan when there were dirt roads and people traveled on horses, the city now has highways and byways, and lots of orange barrels, Saliba said.
“Some of us may see those doggone orange barrels as barriers and inconvenience and sometimes they are,” he said. “But with a proper perspective, which is the one I have, those barrels signify growth. Those barrels, they are a reminder that sometimes that road to progress is not always easy.”
While many major roadways and back roads have undergone major construction in the last year to accommodate a growing number of cars traveling in and through Dothan, more change is on the way. Saliba said those barrels are a sign a thriving economy and the work of city government has never been as important as it is today.
Recruiting industries, building infrastructure, growing the economy, strengthening opportunities for affordable housing, striving to improve quality of life through arts, entertainment, and a thriving downtown, and supporting athletics, recreation, and vital nonprofit organizations are all priorities for Saliba.
He emphasized the need to support and invest in public education, the greatest equalizer of all.
In an interview with the Dothan Eagle, Saliba said the biggest upcoming challenges will be to prioritizing a slate of capital projects the commission listed during strategic planning discussions earlier this year, including enhancements to Rip Hewes Stadium and more important road projects.
Biennial budget talks will take place leading up to the next fiscal year in October.
Saliba is running for his second term as mayor after first being elected in 2017 following former Mayor Mike Schmitz. So far, he is the only mayoral candidate.
The non-partisan municipal election will take place on Aug. 3 and the next commission, and mayor, will take their elected positions in October.
