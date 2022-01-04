Dothan metro ranks No. 11 among top national destinations in 2021, says moving survey

The Dothan metro area ranked among the top 15 in the continental U.S. as a top destination in 2021, according to an annual report from moving company United Van Lines.
The 45th Annual Movers Study, which tracks the company’s data for state-to-state migration patterns, indicated Americans were on the move to lower-density areas and to be closer to their families throughout last year.
Dothan was the highest ranked Alabama metro in the study for the percentage of new arrivals, ahead of Huntsville, landing at No. 11 nationally. In Dothan, 70% of moves involved people arriving rather than leaving, reported United Van Lines.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the findings shortly after learning of the data on Tuesday and pointed to a few factors he believes contributed to the pattern.
“Geographically, we’re in close proximity to beaches and lakes and not too far from some major cities,” Saliba said. “So they get the benefit of having some of the things big cities have to offer without living in a big city, some that experience increasingly challenging situations. So we’re kind of like the best of both worlds.”
Saliba also pointed to Dothan’s historically low-cost of living, a big selling point for young families, as well as a growing and diverse business community.
United Van Lines listed some reasons for why people chose to move to or from each state. In 2021, the most popular reason to move to Alabama was for a job, with 45% of respondents listing that as the reason for their move. Nearly 27% of movers came here for family, the second most popular reason.
But jobs and family were also big reasons why people moved away from Alabama. There was one big reason why people moved to the Yellowhammer State that wasn’t also a reason to move away: retirement. More than 16% of people who moved into Alabama came here to retire compared to just 9% of people who moved out.
Dothan has a fast-growing medical community in terms of hospitals, specialty care, assisted living, and nursing homes – a draw for retirees.
Saliba said the study brings attention to the city’s aging infrastructure, particularly in regards to highways and roads maintained by state and federal governments.
“We need to make sure we maintain them, get good lighting on those that are coming into the city,” Saliba said. “We are a growing region, not just the city of Dothan, but Houston, Dale, and Henry counties. It brings attention to that. We have needs and the Department of Transportation should take notice of that.”
Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said the study revealed good news for the Dothan area market. He said the new data complements what the chamber already knows about the Dothan area – that it boasts a positive business climate, available housing, access to high-quality healthcare, good infrastructure, and recreation amenities that attract people to want to live, work, and retire in the area.
“We’ve got good capacity to grow, so we hope to see the trend continue,” Parker said.
Parker said the chamber’s priority is getting more industrial buildings, site availability, and infrastructure to recruit more business opportunities to the area and spur more job creation.
Overall, Alabama remained a popular destination in 2021 as it ranked No. 6 in the study. Of the top ten inbound states, six — Vermont, South Dakota, West Virginia, Alabama, Oregon and Idaho — are among the 20 least densely populated states in America, with less than 100 people per square mile.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.