Dothan metro ranks No. 11 among top national destinations in 2021, says moving survey

United Van Lines listed some reasons for why people chose to move to or from each state. In 2021, the most popular reason to move to Alabama was for a job, with 45% of respondents listing that as the reason for their move. Nearly 27% of movers came here for family, the second most popular reason.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But jobs and family were also big reasons why people moved away from Alabama. There was one big reason why people moved to the Yellowhammer State that wasn’t also a reason to move away: retirement. More than 16% of people who moved into Alabama came here to retire compared to just 9% of people who moved out.

Dothan has a fast-growing medical community in terms of hospitals, specialty care, assisted living, and nursing homes – a draw for retirees.

Saliba said the study brings attention to the city’s aging infrastructure, particularly in regards to highways and roads maintained by state and federal governments.

“We need to make sure we maintain them, get good lighting on those that are coming into the city,” Saliba said. “We are a growing region, not just the city of Dothan, but Houston, Dale, and Henry counties. It brings attention to that. We have needs and the Department of Transportation should take notice of that.”