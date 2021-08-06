Dothan not mandating masks in public buildings at this time

As COVID-19 cases rapidly rise in the Wiregrass, the city of Dothan is upping its precautions but is not mandating masks at this time.

Additional precautions are being taken by city workers, particularly those who interact with the public, City Manager Kevin Cowper said on Friday. Fliers stated that unvaccinated individuals are required to wear masks are posted in Dothan public buildings.

“We’re monitoring the situation,” he said. “If we feel we need to go in that direction ... but we haven’t made a decision on that yet.”

COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized at an exponential rate locally, prompting some educational and governmental institutions to require masks, a proven safeguard against the highly infectious virus.

The city of Dothan has experienced “a number of employees who are out” due to infection or exposure, but Cowper said the number was not significant at this time.

However, because of the infection rate, the city had to cancel all of its summer camps and has had to move seasonal employees to Water World to ensure the park can stay open for the next couple of weeks.

