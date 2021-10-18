Dothan planning commission weighing options to regulate Airbnb's

McDonald and Senior Planner Yvette Thomas explained the issue with planning board members as they reviewed drafts of the two options.

“I understand the internet market has created this new approach to housing and that’s fine, but it puts us in a position where we have to respond to these things and have a real firm way to deal with this,” McDonald said.

The first option, which the planning department recommends, would prohibit non-owner-occupied rentals where a room or dwelling is rented out for 30 days or less in residential districts, but would allow them in multi-family and business districts. On the other hand, the second option would allow non-owner-occupied short-term rentals within residential districts, but only with special exception approval from the city’s seven-member Board of Zoning Adjustment (BZA).

With either option, short-term rental unit owners would have to apply for a business license to continue to rent out their properties and adhere to certain guidelines and regulations including the requirement to provide proof of a commercial general liability insurance policy for non-owner-occupied residences and a limit of four non-related persons per household.