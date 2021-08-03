Dothan planning longevity for Water World wave pool

Dothan is ensuring Water World’s waves keep rolling as it replaces some of the main pool’s original equipment.
City Manager Kevin Cowper said the current wave generation equipment that is over 40 years old “belongs in an antique shop” during a city commission meeting Tuesday.
City commissioners entered into a contract with Aquatic Development Group, Inc. for the installation of a replacement wave generator in the bid amount of $271,800, which was under budget for the project.
Cowper also commented that attendance has been steadily high this summer and plans to provide commissioners with a revenue report after the season’s end.
At that time, contractors will get to work on replacing wave pool equipment and other work projects that were approved by the commission, including constructing an employee’s lounge and resurfacing the Great White slide and redoing the tower.
During the meeting, Cowper awarded Tuck Godwin with the general services department as “Employee of the Month.”
Representatives from Wayne Farms donated a U.S. Garrison Flag to the city of Dothan to replace its current flag.
In other action, the city commission:
• Approved an application for a restaurant retail liquor license (on premise) for Stuckey’s Diner at 220 East Powell Street by Candice Stuckey.
• Approved an application for a retail beer and retail table wine license (off premise) for Super Mart at 2409 Reeves Street by Vinitaben B. Chaudhari.
• Rezoned property owned by Billy G. Webb and Wanda Dobbs located at 103 Bracewell Avenue from O-2 (Office Park) District to R-1 (Residential, Single-Family, Low Density) District.
• Approved 2020 and 2021 projects to be funded using $173,387.22 in un-obligated CDBG Entitlement funds from cost underruns or from completed or canceled prior year projects.
• Approved change order #2 (final) with L and K Contracting Company, Inc. for the 2020 Redwater Watermain Replacement Project B to deduct $45,228, resulting in a final contract price of $783,459.
• Adopted the City of Dothan 2022 Rebuild Alabama Transportation Plan.
• Accepted of utility easements from David Delvecchio at 202 Delvecchio Lane.
The meeting was adjourned until Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. when Tuesday's election results will be made official.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.