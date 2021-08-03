Dothan planning longevity for Water World wave pool

Dothan is ensuring Water World’s waves keep rolling as it replaces some of the main pool’s original equipment.

City Manager Kevin Cowper said the current wave generation equipment that is over 40 years old “belongs in an antique shop” during a city commission meeting Tuesday.

City commissioners entered into a contract with Aquatic Development Group, Inc. for the installation of a replacement wave generator in the bid amount of $271,800, which was under budget for the project.

Cowper also commented that attendance has been steadily high this summer and plans to provide commissioners with a revenue report after the season’s end.

At that time, contractors will get to work on replacing wave pool equipment and other work projects that were approved by the commission, including constructing an employee’s lounge and resurfacing the Great White slide and redoing the tower.

During the meeting, Cowper awarded Tuck Godwin with the general services department as “Employee of the Month.”

Representatives from Wayne Farms donated a U.S. Garrison Flag to the city of Dothan to replace its current flag.

In other action, the city commission: