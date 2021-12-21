Dothan plans to extend $2.5 million offer on Farm Center property

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba later explained that commissioners also only learned of a potential buyer from Florida at the same time as the rest of the public.

“They didn’t have time to digest what is taking place there,” Saliba said. “We also want to be a good partner for the county, too.”

There is no contract on the property yet, however, and city commissioners want to learn more about the property before signing a formal agreement.

“We need to ensure that we’re spending taxpayers’ money in an appropriate way, make sure we’re not taking on too much liability. You don’t do that in a big hurry,” Saliba said.

Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver had no comment on the city’s vote and said he wouldn’t have a comment until he has seen a contract from the city to purchase its portion of the farm center property. The city is listed as the owner of an undesignated 16.8% of the Farm Center, and the county sought a quitclaim deed from the city in order the sell the property to Brightwork Real Estate Acquisitions of Florida.

