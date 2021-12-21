Dothan plans to extend $2.5 million offer on Farm Center property

Dothan plans to extend an offer to buy the Houston County Farm Center for $2.5 million.
The fate of the Farm Center has been up in the air since the Houston County Commission first publicly discussed an offer to buy it early in December.
Located on nearly 40 acres at the corner of Ross Clark Circle and Cottonwood Road, the Houston County Farm Center has been for sale since 2020, although many residents were unaware that the facility was on the market. The county was asking $2.5 million for the property, which does not include the current locations of the Houston County Health Department and the Department of Human Resources.
For years, the curved farm center arena has been used to store Homeland Security equipment because commissioners say it needs millions of dollars’ worth of repairs to make it safe for events or other uses.
Pressured by the public, the county commission agreed to delay decisions on the sale until Dec. 20 to consider other purchase offers, if there were any.
Dothan’s consideration to buy the property had not been publicly discussed until Tuesday, when Commissioner John Ferguson made a motion to place the item on the agenda during the regular meeting. The offer extension was approved unanimously.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba later explained that commissioners also only learned of a potential buyer from Florida at the same time as the rest of the public.
“They didn’t have time to digest what is taking place there,” Saliba said. “We also want to be a good partner for the county, too.”
There is no contract on the property yet, however, and city commissioners want to learn more about the property before signing a formal agreement.
“We need to ensure that we’re spending taxpayers’ money in an appropriate way, make sure we’re not taking on too much liability. You don’t do that in a big hurry,” Saliba said.
Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver had no comment on the city’s vote and said he wouldn’t have a comment until he has seen a contract from the city to purchase its portion of the farm center property. The city is listed as the owner of an undesignated 16.8% of the Farm Center, and the county sought a quitclaim deed from the city in order the sell the property to Brightwork Real Estate Acquisitions of Florida.
