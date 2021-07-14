 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan public forum gives residents chance to meet candidates for office
0 Comments
alert top story

Dothan public forum gives residents chance to meet candidates for office

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City gives Montana Street school to Housing Authority

Dothan City Commissioners voted to give the former Montana Street Magnet School to the Dothan Housing Authority during their Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, meeting.

Two groups are co-hosting a public community forum to give Dothan residents a chance to hear from candidates running for city government seats.

The Men’s Civic Club and Wiregrass Area Panhellenic Council are holding the event at the OCI Housing and Enrichment Center (formerly Montana Magnet School) at 1001 Montana Street from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Candidates running for the Dothan City Commission, including both mayoral candidates, were invited to attend:

Mayor

Mark Saliba (incumbent) and Sidney Miller

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

City Commissioners

District 1: Kevin Dorsey (incumbent), Michael “Mike” Johnson, and Khashia Mathis

District 2: Harvey L. Farrey III, Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland, Phillipe “Phil” Kirksey, and Anterica Thomas Mayfield

District 3: Bradley Bedwell and Albert Kirkland (incumbent)

District 4: John D. Ferguson (incumbent) and Angela L. Godfrey

District 5: Gantt Pierce and Anita Dawkins-Weatherington

The municipal election will be held on Aug. 3 in Dothan. Absent a runoff, the election will decide City of Dothan office holders for the next four-year term beginning in October.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert