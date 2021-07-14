Dothan public forum gives residents chance to meet candidates for office

Two groups are co-hosting a public community forum to give Dothan residents a chance to hear from candidates running for city government seats.

The Men’s Civic Club and Wiregrass Area Panhellenic Council are holding the event at the OCI Housing and Enrichment Center (formerly Montana Magnet School) at 1001 Montana Street from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Candidates running for the Dothan City Commission, including both mayoral candidates, were invited to attend:

Mayor

Mark Saliba (incumbent) and Sidney Miller

City Commissioners

District 1: Kevin Dorsey (incumbent), Michael “Mike” Johnson, and Khashia Mathis

District 2: Harvey L. Farrey III, Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland, Phillipe “Phil” Kirksey, and Anterica Thomas Mayfield

District 3: Bradley Bedwell and Albert Kirkland (incumbent)

District 4: John D. Ferguson (incumbent) and Angela L. Godfrey

District 5: Gantt Pierce and Anita Dawkins-Weatherington

The municipal election will be held on Aug. 3 in Dothan. Absent a runoff, the election will decide City of Dothan office holders for the next four-year term beginning in October.

