Dothan public forum gives residents chance to meet candidates for office

Two groups are co-hosting a public community forum to give Dothan residents a chance to hear from candidates running for city government seats.
The Men’s Civic Club and Wiregrass Area Panhellenic Council are holding the event at the OCI Housing and Enrichment Center (formerly Montana Magnet School) at 1001 Montana Street from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Candidates running for the Dothan City Commission, including both mayoral candidates, were invited to attend:
Mayor
Mark Saliba (incumbent) and Sidney Miller
City Commissioners
District 1: Kevin Dorsey (incumbent), Michael “Mike” Johnson, and Khashia Mathis
District 2: Harvey L. Farrey III, Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland, Phillipe “Phil” Kirksey, and Anterica Thomas Mayfield
District 3: Bradley Bedwell and Albert Kirkland (incumbent)
District 4: John D. Ferguson (incumbent) and Angela L. Godfrey
District 5: Gantt Pierce and Anita Dawkins-Weatherington
The municipal election will be held on Aug. 3 in Dothan. Absent a runoff, the election will decide City of Dothan office holders for the next four-year term beginning in October.