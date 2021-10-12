Dothan rehab engineer completes 10th Leadership Training Institute

A Dothan rehab engineer was one of 24 Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS) staffers to complete a leadership training program.
The Leadership Training Institute (LTI) is an intense training program that prepares current staff to assume leadership positions within the state agency serving Alabama’s children and adults with disabilities.
A typical LTI consists of four five-day sessions in less than a year to establish and strengthen camaraderie and working relationships between offices and different divisions of ADRS. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this group, including Dothan’s Jeff Mega, fought through a two-year journey to complete the 10th LTI.
ADRS Commissioner Jane Elizabeth Burdeshaw said the relationships they built throughout the program gives this group an opportunity to work together to push the ADRS mission forward.
“I told you from the very beginning you were going to build lifelong friendships in this group,” she said to the group at the LTI that ended in late September. “I hope that you have. I hope that you will work to maintain those friendships because you learned about other divisions. You learned more about each other, and you learned more about your organization.”
Burdeshaw said each member was selected because they have already displayed the characteristics of a leader, and now they have the training and knowledge to take those skills to the next level.
“You all are already leaders, or you would not be sitting here,” she said. “You’re leaders right now where you are, but I hope all that we have invested in you will help you put on that new set of glasses when you go back to your local offices and lead at a new level.”
The opportunity to learn more about other programs within ADRS allows the LTI graduates to take their leadership outside the walls of ADRS offices, Burdeshaw said.
Burdeshaw asked the group to seize opportunities when they are presented, stay ready, and when the door opens, step through it. It’s common to have a certain amount of fear when it comes to stepping into leadership roles, but Burdeshaw said she is confident each member of the class is more than capable.
To learn more about ADRS, visit www.rehab.alabama.gov.