Dothan rehab engineer completes 10th Leadership Training Institute

A Dothan rehab engineer was one of 24 Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS) staffers to complete a leadership training program.

The Leadership Training Institute (LTI) is an intense training program that prepares current staff to assume leadership positions within the state agency serving Alabama’s children and adults with disabilities.

A typical LTI consists of four five-day sessions in less than a year to establish and strengthen camaraderie and working relationships between offices and different divisions of ADRS. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this group, including Dothan’s Jeff Mega, fought through a two-year journey to complete the 10th LTI.

ADRS Commissioner Jane Elizabeth Burdeshaw said the relationships they built throughout the program gives this group an opportunity to work together to push the ADRS mission forward.

“I told you from the very beginning you were going to build lifelong friendships in this group,” she said to the group at the LTI that ended in late September. “I hope that you have. I hope that you will work to maintain those friendships because you learned about other divisions. You learned more about each other, and you learned more about your organization.”