Dothan residents successfully petition to install speed bumps in 2 neighborhoods

After successful petitions, residents in two Dothan neighborhoods are getting speed humps thanks to an amended traffic law passed in February.

Residents and property owners on Rimson Road successfully petitioned the city via 100% positive response to install a speed hump in the affected area between West Selma Street and Valley Forge Road. Likewise, 82% of affected residents on Timothy Road signed a petition to have a speed hump installed between Napier Field Road and Cathy Lou Road.

City commissioners granted the requests last week during a meeting while giving a nod to planning department officials for recommending the amendment that made it possible, and lawful, to address citizens’ complaints regarding speeding.

The amendment lowered several barriers for residents to petition the city for help and gave the city greater flexibility in addressing speed complaints.

“I know it’s difficult to address all the concerns we get, but this is moving in the right direction,” Commissioner John Ferguson said.

Both neighborhoods did not meet the requirements for the city to install traffic calming devices on its own accord. However, the amended law states that if 75% or more of property owners in the affected area are in favor of a traffic calming device, the request would be forwarded to the city commission for consideration.

The amendment also made it easier for other neighborhoods to meet the minimum requirements to request a traffic calming measure with at least a 66% positive response on a petition.

Prior to the amendment, the City of Dothan’s Traffic Engineering Division would not consider a traffic calming measure, like street narrowing or speed bumps, if a road had an average traffic volume of more than 1,500 vehicles a day. The revised ordinance has upped the limit to 2,000 vehicles per day.

Also previously, 85% of vehicles traveling on a street had to be observed going 8 mph or more over the speed limit for residents to be allowed to petition the city for a traffic calming measure. That threshold has been lowered to 6 mph.

If over 85% of vehicles traveling on a road are observed going between 6 and 10 mph over the posted speed limit, property owners can petition the city to install chokers — devices that narrow the road to discourage speeding.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.