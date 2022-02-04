Dothan retailers did incredibly well during 2021 holiday season

A record-breaking month for Dothan’s tax revenues showed that retailers fared well during the 2021 holiday season.

Dothan brought in about $9.2 million in sales and use tax revenue in the month of January, figures that reflect sales made in December. The amount was $1.6 million more than officials projected to collect in January and 10% more than Dothan collected from businesses in the same month in 2021.

Last year, the city collected $8.4 million in a single month – a record amount at the time, which was surpassed by $753,000 this past month.

Part of the increase is due to record-high inflation, which has rapidly increased the cost of many goods and services. The rollout of federal government dollars to individuals via stimulus checks and monthly payments via the enhanced child tax credit also likely played a factor in the increased spending.

A viable local economy also led to more spending as more businesses set up shop in the Dothan area and the “shop local” message spread throughout the community.

One-third into the city’s fiscal year, sales tax revenues have exceeded budget projections by $5.8 million. It has grown 10% compared to this time last year.

Lodging tax revenue has also grown since last year, increasing by over 25% year-to-year. In January, Dothan’s finance office collected almost $258,000, which was about $96,000 more than budget projects and 46% more than the amount of lodging tax the city collected in January 2021. For the fiscal year so far, lodging tax revenue exceed budget projections by about $314,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

