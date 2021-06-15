Dothan’s plan to guide 84 East development in motion

A plan to guide and devise strategies for development of Dothan’s Highway 84 East corridor has been set in motion.

During Tuesday’s city administrative meeting, project lead Bob Wilkerson, long-range planner for City of Dothan, recommended choosing Design Workshop to help design overlay districts along the corridor.

Overlay districts have been implemented by Dothan’s planning department in the past to create incentives and strategies for development in targeted areas, but have largely been used downtown.

Wilkerson believes the long-range 84 East Corridor Plan released in 2018 – commissioned by the city to Design Workshop – has already stimulated some development, some of which is not in line with the city’s vision.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“With that in mind, we felt like we really needed to get this in place so that we can see this development come alive in the way that we intended in the plan and you all and the planning commission envisioned back in 2018-2019,” Wilkerson said to commissioners.

Wilkerson said Design Workshop submitted a clear proposal for the scope of work and contract negotiations will begin soon.