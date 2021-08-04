Dothan’s tax revenue surplus nears $15 million

With $15 million extra in unbudgeted tax revenues and $12 million coming to Dothan from the American Rescue Plan, city commissioners will have some wiggle room during budget discussions this year.

In July, businesses remitted $7.56 million in sales and use tax to the city of Dothan. That amount is $875,698 over budget projections and over $80,000 more than the amount collected in July of last year.

In total, the city has collected $71,276,933.37, which is $14.84 million more than expected with two more months to go in the fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30.

Last month, the city also received $354,836 in lodging tax revenue, which is $102,139 more than officials anticipated. July’s positive revenue stream has put the account in green for the first time this budget year with over $73,000 in surplus revenue.

Dothan has received half of its $12.5 million in federal stimulus package funds and is still receiving guidance on exactly how it can be spent as the money has “substantial strings tied to it,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.

“The easy way is with sewer, water, and broadband,” Saliba said. “We will continue to explore ways that it can help us spend monies in those areas, or improve our budget as well.”