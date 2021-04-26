Dothan seeing shortage of blue recycling bins as demand stays high

Online shopping, higher adoption rates of eco-friendly practices, changing environmental services policies, and manufacturing delays have left Dothan with a shortage of blue recycling bins.

Steven Burgess, environmental services manager, said there has been a major increase in residents’ requests for recycling carts.

“Our orders have doubled, due in part because we’ve stopped picking stuff up off the ground,” Burgess, said on Monday. “It started during quarantine and its continued leading up to now.”

There are several reasons why more residents have begun to participate in the recycling program. Burgess said one of the reasons is simply because people were at home more during the coronavirus pandemic. While home and isolated, more people turned to online shopping to get their necessities, which resulted in residents having and needing to get rid of more cardboard boxes.

Burgess said general motivation to recycle has also been a growing trend among residents.

“We’ve always had a really good response in certain parts of the city, but we’re seeing more and more pop up,” Burgess said. “People are recognizing recycling just as a viable tool.”