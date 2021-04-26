Dothan seeing shortage of blue recycling bins as demand stays high

Online shopping, higher adoption rates of eco-friendly practices, changing environmental services policies, and manufacturing delays have left Dothan with a shortage of blue recycling bins.
Steven Burgess, environmental services manager, said there has been a major increase in residents’ requests for recycling carts.
“Our orders have doubled, due in part because we’ve stopped picking stuff up off the ground,” Burgess, said on Monday. “It started during quarantine and its continued leading up to now.”
There are several reasons why more residents have begun to participate in the recycling program. Burgess said one of the reasons is simply because people were at home more during the coronavirus pandemic. While home and isolated, more people turned to online shopping to get their necessities, which resulted in residents having and needing to get rid of more cardboard boxes.
Burgess said general motivation to recycle has also been a growing trend among residents.
“We’ve always had a really good response in certain parts of the city, but we’re seeing more and more pop up,” Burgess said. “People are recognizing recycling just as a viable tool.”
Since March 2020, the Environmental Services Division has been operating under a “no touch” garbage pickup policy for residents. That policy was lifted two weeks ago, but Burgess said the department is continuing the no-touch policy for recyclable material – in the past, that has mostly consisted of cardboard boxes.
Burgess suggests customers order a recycling cart, if they don’t already have one, and break down the boxes to place in the cart. Ordering a recycling cart from the City of Dothan is free, unless a resident already has one, and there is no additional monthly fee for service. Burgess said second recycling cart orders are rarely approved.
However, he urges patience as the blue carts are currently back-ordered by the distributor due to the high demand across the nation. He said the Environmental Services Division expects to receive more sometime next month.
Meanwhile, people can take their recyclable trash to one of the city’s two recycling centers on Choctaw Street and Burkett Road. Both centers are manned by workers to direct people where to drop off their hauls, depending on the type of material.
The Choctaw Street recycling center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Burkett Road location is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.