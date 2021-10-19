Dothan seeks grant to buy 20-bed isolation facilities for fire department

With the COVID-19 pandemic persisting well into its second year, the City of Dothan wants to purchase portable isolation facilities with leftover federal pandemic relief funds.
City commissioners agreed to submit an application to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for a Community Development Block Grant, funded by leftover CARES Act money recaptured by the state, to buy two 20-bed isolation facilities to use in COVID-19 response and recovery during their Tuesday meeting.
The city is asking for $476,784 for the project, which will provide other opportunities to care for the community beyond the COVID-19 health crisis.
Sean Gibson, training and EMS chief at the Dothan Fire Department, said the facilities are made of tent material and can be deployed by a trained person in 10 minutes. Each facility comes equipped with negative pressure rooms, which significantly reduces the transmission of contagions, air conditioners, oxygen – everything a healthcare worker needs to take care of a patient except for specialized equipment.
“It’s literally an on-site hospital; just having this resource really broadens our capabilities,” Gibson said. “Of course, we’re thinking beyond COVID.”
The facilities could be deployed at hospitals to be used as a critical care bay to handle overflow patients, or during mass casualty events and natural disasters. It would be staffed by paramedics and EMS personnel.
Gibson said there were two times in the last year-and-a-half when the community would have utilized the tents had the resource been available – both were during surges in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
With the unpredictability of COVID-19 transmission and other variants circulating in communities across the U.S., they may be needed again.
“It’s an opportunity to manage a large number of sick people with less staff,” Gibson said. “It’s a temporary holding site. It frees up ambulances.”
Gibson said if the department is fortunate enough to be awarded the grant, Dothan-Houston County EMA and area hospitals would plan the best use of the tents. The facilities could also be used in other areas throughout the southeast region.
In other city commission business,
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba presented former Dothan Mayor Kenneth Everett, who served from 1981-1985, with his mayoral portrait.
Saliba also read several proclamations, declaring “Farm City Week,” “Red Ribbon Week,” “Hospice and Palliative Care Month,” and “World Polio Day.”
In other action, city commissioners:
• Rezoned property owned by the City of Dothan, located at 400 Dusy Street, from R-4 (residential, attached, high density) to B-1 (central business) District.
• Rezoned property owned by Kazuko Dunlap, located at 1238 Whatley Drive, from R-1 (residential single-family, low density) to O-2 (office park) District.
• Rezoned property owned by Wheelless Development LTD, located southeast of the intersection of South Brannon Stand Road and Flowers Chapel Road, from A-C (agricultural conservation) to B-3 (local shopping) District.
• Authorized the issuance of the City’s General Obligation Warrant Series 2021 in the principal amount of $20,245,000 for the refunding of the General Obligation Warrant – Series 2011-A SRF, the General Obligation Warrant - Series 2011-B SRF, and the General Obligation Warrant – Series 2012.
• Entered into an economic development agreement with Watwood Investment, LLC to provide financial assistance for the development project to construct a new commercial building on an outparcel of the old south side Kmart Shopping Center in the 2200 block of Ross Clark Circle, at an amount not to exceed $250,000, over a period of ten years based on sales tax generated on retail sales derived solely from the operation of Simply 10 and/or other commercial tenants.
• Authorized the issuance of the City’s 2021 Limited Obligation Revenue Warrant, in the amount of $250,000, in regards to the participation with the economic development agreement by and between the City of Dothan, Alabama and Watwood Investment, LLC.
• Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for the installation, operation, and maintenance of traffic control signals on AL-210/Ross Clark Circle and Denton Road and on AL-12/US-84 and Flowers Chapel Road.
• Entering into an agreement with ALDOT for the installation, operation, and maintenance of traffic control signals on AL-12/US-84 and Woodburn Drive and on AL-12/US-84 and Shady Lane.
• Submitted an application to ALDOT to participate in the John D. Odom/Hwy 84 West (W. Main Street) Intersection Improvement Project, through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which said project is estimated to cost $2,650,000 for construction, including construction engineering and inspection, with the city’s share of said cost estimated to be $650,000.
• Amended the agreement with Barge Design Solutions, Inc. for the B4-52 Comprehensive Rehabilitation Project by increasing the amount of the contract by $36,000 due to an increase in the professional services scope.
• Awarded the bid, entered into a contract, and issued a notice-to-proceed to Suncoast Infrastructure, Inc. for the B4-52 Comprehensive Rehabilitation Project including Alternate 1 in the amount of $5,296,710.
• Entered into a permit agreement with ALDOT for the installation of a tap and valve for fire line, tap for domestic service, and tap for irrigation service for a new retail development at 4064 Montgomery Highway.
• Entering into a permit agreement with ALDOT for the installation of a tap and valve with ductile iron water pipe with steel casing, bored under State Road 123 in Wicksburg.
• Awarded the bid, entered into a contract, and issued a notice to proceed to Wyatt Sasser Construction for the Water World Renovations Phase II Project in the amount of $2,560,000, and appropriated funds for said contract.
• Entered into a cooperative agreement with the Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development Council, Inc. for a reimbursable grant in the amount of $5,000 to provide for the Randle Kinney Park Improvement Project.
• Donated a surplus engine and transmission from a (totaled) 2015 Ford Explorer to the Town of Newville Police Department.
• Re-appointed Gina Grant and Stuart Lee as members of the Board of Zoning Adjustment and appointing Steve Sherrill as a supernumerary member of the BZA.
• Re-appointed Neil Holloway and Bob Whiddon as members of the Planning Commission.
• Approved payment of invoices for the month of September in the amount of $14,699,401.97.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.