Dothan to reveal concept for transforming downtown city block with major investments

Many years of intense planning are culminating in a major reveal in coming weeks that will detail how a city block in downtown Dothan will be transformed by substantial investments.

An architectural concept commissioned by the Wiregrass Foundation will be introduced in a public meeting that will specify key projects in the vicinity of Dothan’s municipal block, an area anchored by the Civic Center and encompassing the Wiregrass Museum of Art and other public buildings.

“This is a legacy vision,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said. “That's the kind of thing that we're looking at doing here is how can we affect every adult, every youth, every child for the next 50 years with what we're doing to the downtown area?”

Specific plans for a boutique hotel or retail space, park amphitheater, and an expansion of the Dothan Opera House, will be among the many items discussed.

Other projects have yet to be explicitly revealed, but the ideas are under the umbrella of the “Transformation through the Arts” initiative spearheaded by the local nonprofit Wiregrass Foundation in collaboration with leaders from local art groups, education, business, government and tourism.

A report released in 2020 outlined some other possible projects such as a new art museum, a performing arts center, and even an innovation center with an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

The idea behind the initiative is to take the cultural experiences that already exist in Dothan and use them to develop what is known as a creative economy filled with innovation and entrepreneurial spirit starting with downtown, but also eventually spreading beyond the city’s center.

In 2021, Wiregrass Foundation and other city partners held two events seeking public input on what a “dream” downtown district would look like to residents. Many of the ideas centered on recurring events, green spaces, and beautification efforts with art, landscaping, and building improvements. A planning charrette offered specific suggestions for a dog park and beer garden.

The architectural concept is also closely tied to the 84 East Corridor Master Plan, which was commissioned by the City of Dothan in 2019, and the downtown overlay districts first announced by planning staff at the end of February.

Those plans include dozens of suggestions for how to shape and improve the downtown area, including new roads, a roundabout, parking decks, and apartments and townhouses – to name a few.

On Tuesday, city commissioners approved the hiring of an executive architect with RDG Planning & Design PC to oversee all of the projects for the City Center Block Project for a not-to-exceed fee of $175,000 for the first year and $100,000 annually for years two and three.

Assistant City Manager Randy Morris said each individual project will have its own local architect and engineer.

Those projects will likely get started within the year with an approximate five-to-eight-year timeline to accomplish items in the first phase, Saliba said.

It will take time and money – millions in grants and public dollars plus private investments could be spent over years as projects are selected and built.

With the unprecendented amount of monies flowing from the federal government, two years of record-breaking local sales tax collections, and a financially strong municipal government, Saliba said it’s the right time for this scale of investment.

“This is the time,” Saliba said. “If we don’t capitalize on it at this particular time, then there probably won’t be as good of a time going forward.”

The public meeting will be held in the Dothan Civic Center arena at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4.

Commissioners Kevin Dorsey, Aristotle Kirkland, and Gantt Pierce were not present at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

During that meeting, Saliba proclaimed April as “Youth Art Month.”

In other action, city commissioners:

• Approved an application for a Restaurant Retail Liquor License (On Premises) for Wharf Casual Seafood, 3835 West Main Street, Suite 2, by Noah J. Griggs, Jr.

• Approved an application for a Lounge Retail Liquor License – Class I (On or Off Premises) for J’s Landing, 768 North Oates Street, by Janice Starling

• Approved an application for a Retail Beer and Retail Table Wine License (Off Premises Only) for Dollar General Store 23327, 144 West Grey Hodges Road, by Steven Sunderland

• Approved an application for a Special Retail – More Than 30 Days License (On Premises) for B and P Beverage Services, 308 North Saint Andrews Street, by Jeff Byars

• Approved an application for a Special Events Retail License (On Premises) for Dothan Rodeo, 5622 Highway 231 South, by Bobby Greenawalt

• Rezoned property owned by SHB Investments, LLC, located in the 700 Block of Rowland Road, from R-1 (residential, single-family, low density) District to R-4 (residential, attached multi-family, high density) District.

• Approved for consideration the reapportionment of boundaries for the City of Dothan’s six single-member commission districts.

• Agreed to join with the Houston County Commission to obtain new aerial photography and digital orthographic maps at a cost of $71,448.76.

• Approved a change order with L and K Contracting, Inc. for the relocation of utility facilities for additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle, which results in a cost decrease of $19,400 making the final adjusted contract price $449,450.

• Approved a change order with SAK Construction, LLC for the Omussee Trunkline Rehabilitation Project, which results in a cost decrease for the total contract bid in the amount of $729,863.40 making the final adjusted contract price $7,229,956.60.

• Approved a change order with L and K Contracting, Inc. for the 2021 Burdeshaw Redwater Project to deduct $52,343 from the original contract amount resulting in a final contract price of $771,882.

• Approved a change order with U.S. Tank, Inc. for the rehabilitation of Tank No. 7 (Westgate Parkway-Water World) to increase the contract time from 105 days to 170 days and deduct the amount of $29,400 resulting in a final contract amount of $285,549.

• Entered into a permit agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for the installation of a fire hydrant, domestic water service, irrigation water service, and sewer lateral for Taco Bell and Candlewood Suites.

• Entered into a permit agreement with ALDOT for the installation of a fire line, irrigation water service, and domestic water service for Springhill Suites.

• Awarded the bid, entered into a contract, and issued a Notice to Proceed and other related contract documents to SAK Construction, LLC for the Beaver Creek Sanitary Sewer Trunk Line Rehabilitation Project in the amount of $8,777,530, and appropriated funds for said contract.

• Awarded the bid and entered into a contract with Avery Landscape and Associates, LLC for the Sidewalks along East Main Street (US-84) Project in the amount of $470,187.

• Entered into an agreement with Northstar Engineering Services, Inc. for Construction Engineering and Inspection (CE&I) Services for the sidewalks along East Main Street (US-84) Project for a not-to-exceed amount of $51,578.

• Amended Resolution No. 2020-115, an agreement with CDG Engineers and Associates, Inc. for additional roadway lanes on Denton Road, to include additional CE&I Services required by ALDOT for a not-to-exceed fee of $94,699, and appropriated funds for said amendment.

• Entered into an agreement with the State of Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to accept payments from ADECA for eligible households under the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program, for the period of April 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023.

• Approved an addendum to the contract with TargetSolutions Learning, LLC to add 50 additional licenses for the Police Department for a prorated amount of $992 for the remainder of year 2022.

• Entered into an agreement with Assured Data Destruction for secure locking containers for collection and destruction of confidential paperwork for the police department at a rate of $80 per pickup on an as-needed basis.

• Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Law Enforcement Support Office for the purpose of continuing the acquisition of surplus military property at an annual cost of $1,200 and agreeing to allow inspections of the property and records.

• Entered into an agreement with Avenu Insights and Analytics, LLC for business license discovery and recovery services for a one-year period beginning June 1, 2022.

• Accepted an easement from Tacala, LLC necessary for utility improvements at 3168 South Oates Street.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

