Dothan Utilities launches power outage map
Dothan Utilities launches power outage map

Dothan Utilities now has a power outage map available online for its customers within city limits.

To view the power outage map, visit the city’s home page at www.dothan.org and click on the “DU Power Outage Map” button on the left side of the screen.

“Please be aware that the power outage system isn’t staffed 24 hours per day,” a Dothan Utilities press release stated. “There may be instances when an outage appears on the map, but the outage has already been taken care of. During emergency situations, the system is continually staffed. We hope that Dothan Utilities customers find this to be a useful tool in keeping up with current conditions.”

