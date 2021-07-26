Dothan Utilities launches power outage map

Dothan Utilities now has a power outage map available online for its customers within city limits.
Support Local Journalism
To view the power outage map, visit the city’s home page at www.dothan.org and click on the “DU Power Outage Map” button on the left side of the screen.
“Please be aware that the power outage system isn’t staffed 24 hours per day,” a Dothan Utilities press release stated. “There may be instances when an outage appears on the map, but the outage has already been taken care of. During emergency situations, the system is continually staffed. We hope that Dothan Utilities customers find this to be a useful tool in keeping up with current conditions.”
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.