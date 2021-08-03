Dothan voters give Mayor Saliba landslide victory to second term; Childers new DCS board chairman

Voters decidedly gave Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba a landslide victory in Tuesday’s city election, giving him a second term in office.

Unofficial election results show that Saliba earned 6,062 votes or 85% of all votes compared with Sidney Miller’s 1,089.

“I’m excited about winning my reelection bid,” Saliba said Tuesday night as he was surrounded by family. “I genuinely wanted to serve another four years to see the completion of a lot of projects, a lot of capital projects we have underway.”

He also wanted to congratulate all the candidates that ran in the election for their efforts in trying to serve their community.

Scott Childers, a retired educator, won the position of Dothan City Schools Board chairman by receiving around 63% of the vote and beating Sam Tew, the owner of a local painting business.

One runoff election will likely take place on Sept. 14 between District 2 commission candidates Phillippe “Phil” Kirksey and Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland as neither received a majority of all votes cast. Kirkland received 36% of the votes, or 264, while Kirksey received 223, or 30%, out of 736 ballots cast at both polling locations and the election office.