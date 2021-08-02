Dothan voters head to the ballot box on Tuesday

Other Dothan City School Board candidates to represent three districts who will be on Tuesday’s ballot are:

District 1: Shaun Cunningham, Donald A. Hogans, and Brenda Guilford (incumbent)

District 3: Melanie Boyd Hill and Robert Holliman

District 6: Aurie J. Jenkins and Eric C. Little Sr.

Franklin Jones will continue representing District 2; Amy Bonds will continue representing District 5; and Brett Strickland will continue representing District 4, as all three incumbents were not opposed when qualifying ended.

City Clerk Wendy Shiver advised that polling locations will not require face masks to cast a vote, but face masks are recommended. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available at each polling location.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Locations to vote, based on voters’ last known address, can be found at Dothan.org.

Results should be posted outside of each precinct's voting location shortly after polls close.

If needed, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

