Dothan voters head to the ballot box on Tuesday

Tuesday is the day for Dothan voters to choose the leadership of the city moving forward for many key public offices: mayor, city commission, and school board.
On the ballot, local pastor Sidney Miller Jr. is vying for the mayor’s seat currently occupied by Mark Saliba, who is running for re-election.
The following is a list of candidates who will appears on the ballot for city commission seats:
District 1: Kevin Dorsey (incumbent), Michael “Mike” Johnson, and Khashia Mathis
District 2: Harvey L. Farrey III, Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland, Phillipe “Phil” Kirksey, and Anterica Thomas Mayfield
District 3: Bradley Bedwell and Albert Kirkland (incumbent)
District 4: John Ferguson (incumbent) and Angela L. Godfrey
District 5: Gantt Pierce and Anita Dawkins Weatherington
District 6 candidate David Crutchfield was unopposed in the election and will automatically begin another term in October.
Retired educator Scott Childers is running against Sam Tew, owner of a paint contractor company and a self-proclaimed inventor and who was defeated in the 2017 election for school board chairman by former mayor Mike Schmitz. Schmitz is not running for re-election.
Other Dothan City School Board candidates to represent three districts who will be on Tuesday’s ballot are:
District 1: Shaun Cunningham, Donald A. Hogans, and Brenda Guilford (incumbent)
District 3: Melanie Boyd Hill and Robert Holliman
District 6: Aurie J. Jenkins and Eric C. Little Sr.
Franklin Jones will continue representing District 2; Amy Bonds will continue representing District 5; and Brett Strickland will continue representing District 4, as all three incumbents were not opposed when qualifying ended.
City Clerk Wendy Shiver advised that polling locations will not require face masks to cast a vote, but face masks are recommended. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available at each polling location.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Locations to vote, based on voters’ last known address, can be found at Dothan.org.
Results should be posted outside of each precinct's voting location shortly after polls close.
If needed, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14.