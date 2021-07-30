Dothan voters to decide city leadership in Tuesday election

Dothan voters will decide the outcome of city elections on Tuesday for the mayor, city commission, and school board seats.
On the ballot, local pastor Sidney Miller Jr. is vying for the mayor's seat currently occupied by Mark Saliba, who is running for reelection.
The following is a list of candidates who will appears on the ballot for city commission seats:
• District 1: Kevin Dorsey (incumbent), Michael “Mike” Johnson, and Khashia Mathis
• District 2: Harvey L. Farrey III, Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland, Phillipe “Phil” Kirksey, and Anterica Thomas Mayfield
• District 3: Bradley Bedwell and Albert Kirkland (incumbent)
• District 4: John Ferguson (incumbent) and Angela L. Godfrey
• District 5: Gantt Pierce and Anita Dawkins Weatherington
District 6 candidate David Crutchfield was unopposed in the election and will automatically begin another term in October.
Retired educator Scott Childers is running against local paint contractor Sam Tew, who was defeated in the 2017 election by former mayor Mike Schmitz. Schmitz is not running for re-election.
Other Dothan City School Board candidates to represent three districts who will be on Tuesday’s ballot are:
• District 1: Shaun Cunningham, Donald A. Hogans, and Brenda Guilford (incumbent)
• District 3: Melanie Boyd Hill and Robert Holliman
• District 6: Aurie J. Jenkins and Eric C. Little Sr.
Franklin Jones will continue representing District 2; Amy Bonds will continue representing District 5; and Brett Strickland will continue representing District 4, as all three incumbents were not opposed when qualifying ended.
City Clerk Wendy Shiver advised that polling locations will not require face masks to cast a vote, but face masks are recommended. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available at each polling location.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Locations to vote, based on voters' last known address, can be found at Dothan.org.
If needed, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
