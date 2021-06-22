Dothan's election qualifying ends- here's who will be on the ballot

Dothan’s upcoming election may get interesting.
One day before qualifying ended Tuesday, Mike Schmitz, Dothan City School Board chairman and former mayor, announced he would not be running for re-election. Schmitz has had health struggles this year after emergency heart bypass surgery, but he did not say whether that was the reason he would not be seeking office.
Instead, three contestants emerged for the chairman seat: P. Scott Childers, owner of Southern homebuilders; Beth Hemby, an interior designer; and Sam Tew, a local paint contractor who was sorely defeated by Schmitz in the last election.
Mayor Mark Saliba has a surprise challenger in Sidney Miller Jr., who appears to be affiliated with a nonprofit corporation called Transforming Edge Ministry although little else is known about the candidate.
Dothan City Commission candidates who submitted qualifying paperwork by Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline include:
• District 1: Kevin Dorsey (incumbent), Michael “Mike Johnson,” and Khashia Mathis
• District 2: Harvey L. Farrey III, Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland, Phillipe “Phil” Kirksey, and Anterica Thomas Mayfield
• District 3: Bradley Bedwell and Albert Kirkland (incumbent)
• District 4: John Ferguson (incumbent) and Angela L. Godfrey
• District 5: Gantt Pierce and Anita Dawkins Weatherington
• District 6: David L. Crutchfield (incumbent)
Dothan City School Board candidates who submitted qualifying paperwork include:
• District 1: Shaun Cunningham, Donald A. Hogans, and Brenda Guilford (incumbent)
• District 2: Franklin D. Jones, Sr. (incumbent)
• District 3: Melanie Boyd Hill and Robert Holliman
• District 4: Brett Strickland (incumbent)
• District 5: Amy Bonds (incumbent)
• District 6: Aurie J. Jenkins and Eric C. Little Sr.
A sample ballot of officially qualified candidates will be available on June 29. The City of Dothan municipal election will be held on Tuesday Aug. 3.