Dothan's sports tourism market shatters visitor spending records in 2021

In 2021, Visit Dothan projected that these visitors would book a total of 45,000 room nights and spend around $12 million. Actual room nights booked was around 40,600 and spending was around $13 million, figures that closely hit early predictions.

What’s even more impressive, McCreight says, is that the accomplishment was made in spite of woefully understaffed hotels and restaurants and took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit Dothan utilized a digital marketing campaign to achieve the task as it created unique webpages for each event and targeted teams playing at other tournaments. McCreight said others in the sports tourism industry are interested in learning more about the model that Visit Dothan’s team created.

He said he believes the interaction between Dothan Leisure Services, Visit Dothan, City of Dothan leaders, and the local hospitality industry is perhaps the best it’s ever been.

“It's amazing what can happen in a very short amount of time when you've got like-minded people that that are all working in the same direction for the betterment of the city as a destination that are all getting along and work well together,” McCreight said.