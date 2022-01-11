Dothan's sports tourism market shatters visitor spending records in 2021

An ambitious campaign to elevate Dothan’s reputation as a destination for sports tournaments paid off big for the Circle City and its tourism bureau.
Visit Dothan estimated that tournament attendees that traveled to Dothan spent $13 million in 2021, hitting any previous spending records out of the park and tripling direct spending in the last three years.
In 2020, the same target population spent $8.3 million and $6.6 million the year before that. In 2018, people visiting Dothan for group sports competitions spent an estimated $3.9 million.
A year after presenting its new strategy and projections in a press conference, Visit Dothan President and CEO Aaron McCreight said the bureau “had a very special year” as the city’s economy benefitted from people traveling to Dothan to attend sports events.
“It's really incredible,” McCreight said on Tuesday. “To set a record, I mean it blew away every other year we've ever had, and to do that in 2021 is fairly remarkable and that's a credit to everybody involved in sports tourism in this market.”
McCreight unveiled the campaign, which was a shift in focus for Visit Dothan, to bring in more team sports tournaments and grow the tournaments that were already booked at city sports facilities. The goal was to increase direct spending from visitors who book hotels and eat and shop during their stay.
In 2021, Visit Dothan projected that these visitors would book a total of 45,000 room nights and spend around $12 million. Actual room nights booked was around 40,600 and spending was around $13 million, figures that closely hit early predictions.
What’s even more impressive, McCreight says, is that the accomplishment was made in spite of woefully understaffed hotels and restaurants and took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visit Dothan utilized a digital marketing campaign to achieve the task as it created unique webpages for each event and targeted teams playing at other tournaments. McCreight said others in the sports tourism industry are interested in learning more about the model that Visit Dothan’s team created.
He said he believes the interaction between Dothan Leisure Services, Visit Dothan, City of Dothan leaders, and the local hospitality industry is perhaps the best it’s ever been.
“It's amazing what can happen in a very short amount of time when you've got like-minded people that that are all working in the same direction for the betterment of the city as a destination that are all getting along and work well together,” McCreight said.
Part of that benefit is creating a positive and welcoming experience for tournament organizers and families who visit Dothan for sports events so that they want to come back.
So far, city leaders have already observed the impact and committed to continued investment in public sports facilities. Currently, there is ongoing work at James Oates Parks to replace the grass with artificial turf. The project costs millions of dollars, but McCreight said the investment will attract more baseball events as rainy days will not affect the playability of the fields as much with the new turf.
McCreight said he hopes the project will be completed by the spring.
Looking ahead, Visit Dothan is projecting slightly smaller figures for direct spending from visitors, but McCreight said the situation is fluid and his team continues to market the Dothan area all year long.
Visit Dothan continues to work on other marketable products, like soccer fields and the future development of flag football fields.
