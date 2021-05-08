Doug Tew getting new life as home of Dothan therapeutic programs

“We would love for this place to be a model that across the state, people know Dothan as the place for therapeutic recreation,” Hall said. “We would love for this to be a place that if someone moves to town, and they have a child or adult with a disability, they can call us and that way be almost a one-stop resource to show them, here's activities you can get involved in, here's programs, here's resources here's everything you need to get established in this community.”

Gina said she is most excited that Breanne and other kids and adults will be able to get more out of the existing programs by spending less time traveling and that transportation will be easier for participants and families.

“I’m excited that the city of Dothan is making it a better place for them,” Gina said. “(The therapeutics programs) give her a purpose, which we all need.”

Originally known as the Dothan Community Center, the center was built in 1951 under the direction of then-director W.D. "Rip" Hewes.

Doug Tew Community Center was dedicated in the memory of Douglas R. Tew on April 16, 1976 at the opening day of the baseball season. Tew worked with the recreation department for more than 12 years until his tragic death on Feb. 22, 1976. He earned the love of thousands of kids and was instrumental in setting up the Dixie Youth organization.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer

