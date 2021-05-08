Doug Tew getting new life as home of Dothan therapeutic programs

Breanne Baxley, a 29-year-old autistic Dothan resident, stays active with softball, choir, rhythmic gymnastics, bowling, yoga, cheerleading, dance, and cycling.
The majority of her weekly activities are with Dothan Leisure Services' (DLS) therapeutic programming, designed for people with physical and intellectual disabilities. She’s been a participant of some of the activities for close to 15 years. Her mom Gina Baxley says the programs get Breanne excited to start her day.
“She looks so forward to something going on every day,” Gina said. “As a parent, you can never feel like you have enough trust in people to take care of your children, but I haven’t had to worry about that with them. Those people are just wonderful.”
The only downside has been the shuffling and coordination it takes to plan Breanne’s week around which recreation facility she’s supposed to go to for each program and when.
“They go all over the city. I’m always very confused where they’re supposed to be,” Gina said. “So, I’m very excited about them having their own facility that they can go to and can become more familiar with and have more of a routine.”
Doug Tew Center will soon house nearly all of the city’s therapeutic programs, giving the 70-year-old recreation center a new life. A few projects have been approved to renovate the recreation center to make it compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations and to modernize space in the facility.
DLS Director Alison Hall said she first began evaluating facilities and programs when she accepted the position a little over a year ago.
“One thing that I quickly noticed was therapeutics didn't have a home,” Hall said. “Basically there is a program that is extremely needed in this community, but was sort of bounced around from facility to facility as they had space.”
At the same time, she realized that other programs specific to Doug Tew Center had gotten larger and moved to more accommodating sites.
Hall and other DLS staff saw Doug Tew Center as a solution to further the quality of the therapeutic programs while also maintaining a building that has fallen in use over the years.
“Our population of children and adults that we work with, they’re important and they’re quality of life is important,” Angie Lowe, therapeutics recreation center manager, said.
Funding for a few projects was recently reapproved by the Dothan City Commission to renovate the recreation center to make it compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations and to modernize space in the facility. Commissioners awarded Seay Seay & Litchfield a $61,810 contract on Tuesday to provide architectural services for the project.
Architects will design a plan for façade improvements, including new storefront windows and entrance, a handicap-accessible ramp, renovation of the dressing rooms and bathrooms, and a complete renovation of the existing kitchen.
The plan for the kitchen is to knock out some walls, replace outdated appliances, and turn it into a teaching kitchen to enable kids and adults to learn valuable life skills they can use to take care of themselves and live a healthy, active lifestyle, Hall said.
While that initiative is still in the works, some in-house projects are already taking place. The basketball gym and potential classroom space is now being updated so participants can start using the facility soon.
Long-term, Hall said the goal is to grow and expand Doug Tew Therapeutic Center – its new official name – to fit the needs of Dothan citizens.
“This is a population that is growing,” Hall said, citing data from the U.S. Census and schools. “Individuals with disabilities, the numbers are increasing and it's both physical and mental disabilities. So, we as a department need to be on the forefront and staying ahead of that and trying to continue to offer services and programs that these residents need because it's important.”
In the future, Hall said leisure services is hoping to completely remodel the pool, perhaps Doug Tew Center’s titular amenity, to have a zero-depth entry so swim lessons can be taught there and possibly therapeutics. Lowe and Hall also agreed that a garden and a potential greenhouse could serve the participants well by teaching them more life skills.
“We would love for this place to be a model that across the state, people know Dothan as the place for therapeutic recreation,” Hall said. “We would love for this to be a place that if someone moves to town, and they have a child or adult with a disability, they can call us and that way be almost a one-stop resource to show them, here's activities you can get involved in, here's programs, here's resources here's everything you need to get established in this community.”
Gina said she is most excited that Breanne and other kids and adults will be able to get more out of the existing programs by spending less time traveling and that transportation will be easier for participants and families.
“I’m excited that the city of Dothan is making it a better place for them,” Gina said. “(The therapeutics programs) give her a purpose, which we all need.”
Originally known as the Dothan Community Center, the center was built in 1951 under the direction of then-director W.D. "Rip" Hewes.
Doug Tew Community Center was dedicated in the memory of Douglas R. Tew on April 16, 1976 at the opening day of the baseball season. Tew worked with the recreation department for more than 12 years until his tragic death on Feb. 22, 1976. He earned the love of thousands of kids and was instrumental in setting up the Dixie Youth organization.
