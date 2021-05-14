During busy last day of session, Clouse doubts gaming discussion will emerge

Last-minute changes, partisanship, and time are factors playing against the passing of a comprehensive gaming package in the Alabama Legislature, according to a high ranking Wiregrass member of the state House of Representatives.

A bill that would establish a state lottery and authorize nine casinos, including one at Houston County’s Crossing at Big Creek and sites owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, stalled in the House last week after partisan disagreements over revenue distribution and the selection of sites that would be allowed to operate.

That bill faced opposition from a mix of Republicans opposed to legalized gambling and lawmakers arguing the bill picks winners and losers by naming casino locations. Some opponents argued it is unfair to exclude existing electronic bingo locations in Greene and Lowndes counties operating under current constitutional amendments.

Although Rep. Steve Clouse, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee from Ozark, supports the gaming bill the way it was written when the Senate first advanced the bill to the House for consideration, he doubts the legislation will pass or even be a topic of discussion on the last day of the legislative session Monday.