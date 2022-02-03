Echo towing company owner vies for State Senate seat

A small business owner from Echo wants to bring his lifetime experience to the state legislature.
“Stormin” Norman Horton is running for the State Senate District 31 seat, which serves the people of Coffee, Covington, Pike, and Dale counties. Jimmy Holley announced he would not be running for the seat after 44 years in office.
Although Horton said he believes his life experience, including building an auto towing business, has prepared him for this new leadership role, he asks, “So what?”
“If my life experiences are only used to get your vote, then I am no different than anyone else asking for a paycheck to ‘fix’ Alabama just because they checked all the boxes of being a ‘good person’,” Norton said.
Horton graduated from Alabama Aviation and Technical College with a degree in aviation maintenance, and used those skills to build Stormin's Towing and its associated businesses from the ground up. He gave back to the community with T.O.W.E.D., a program where people and their cars were taken home free on New Year’s Eve.
Norman is married to Roslyn New Horton, his wife of 42 years, with whom he shares four children: Cindy, a former manager for Thomas and Betts in Memphis; Brian, head IT director for Duke Schools in Raleigh; Michael, a real estate investor in Florida; and Becky, who owns an IT company, also in Florida.
Horton says he is a champion for the working men and women in Alabama and has brought his ideas to Montgomery, shepherding bills he’s written through the state Senate and House of Representatives and helping to “kill unconstitutional bills.”
He also served as the keynote speaker in Washington, D.C., as he presented nationwide trucking industry issues to the Department of Transportation.
“I will fight for your life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness,” he said. “Your liberty may not be my liberty, but if it is legal and you are not hurting anyone, then I will fight for your liberty even if I don’t like it. If you lose yours, then mine is next.”
Horton is running against Josh Carnley and Mike Jones Jr. in the Republican primary, which takes place on May 24. There are no Democrat contenders for the seat.