Echo towing company owner vies for State Senate seat

A small business owner from Echo wants to bring his lifetime experience to the state legislature.

“Stormin” Norman Horton is running for the State Senate District 31 seat, which serves the people of Coffee, Covington, Pike, and Dale counties. Jimmy Holley announced he would not be running for the seat after 44 years in office.

Although Horton said he believes his life experience, including building an auto towing business, has prepared him for this new leadership role, he asks, “So what?”

“If my life experiences are only used to get your vote, then I am no different than anyone else asking for a paycheck to ‘fix’ Alabama just because they checked all the boxes of being a ‘good person’,” Norton said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Horton graduated from Alabama Aviation and Technical College with a degree in aviation maintenance, and used those skills to build Stormin's Towing and its associated businesses from the ground up. He gave back to the community with T.O.W.E.D., a program where people and their cars were taken home free on New Year’s Eve.