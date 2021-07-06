 Skip to main content
Excessive illegal fireworks over holiday weekend could spark change in Dothan law
Excessive illegal fireworks over holiday weekend could spark change in Dothan law

A family watches fireworks during the Red, White and Boom Festival on Friday night in Rehobeth. The event was the first for the town and drew hundreds of residents that braved the rain and were treated to local food venders and a fireworks show.

A rowdy Fourth of July weekend has given Dothan’s fire and police departments more reason to beef up the city’s response to illegal fireworks.

Department heads will be reviewing the city’s current ordinance and discussing recommendations for strengthening the ordinance, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said during Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

More than 2,400 dispatch calls requesting service came through the communications center from Friday night through Monday night, Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said. Most of the calls were related to fireworks.

“This (holiday weekend) is probably the worst that we've seen,” Benny said. “I think a lot of it was probably people who were coming off of COVID with the bans that were in place last year. We noticed a lot more calls.”

Over the weekend, Benny said two officers were assaulted and sent to the hospital while responding to calls while fireworks were shot at several other officers. Investigators are also looking into a shooting that injured one individual.

State police and several nearby law enforcement agencies were called to assist the Dothan officers in controlling a large crowd shooting fireworks in a neighborhood known as Ford Country bordered by Selma Street, Haven Drive, and Third Avenue on Sunday night. Benny described the events as a “riot,” where people were committing crimes and causing damage to people and property while using fireworks.

In describing the problems with illegal use of fireworks within city limits, Benny said people are “holding the neighborhoods hostage, basically, with fireworks.” Benny hopes to change the ordinance that outlaws fireworks to better serve Dothan residents and stop the kind of activity police dealt with over the weekend.

Currently, part of Dothan’s fire code defines fireworks as “any composition or device for the purpose of producing a visible or an audible effect by combustion, deflagration, or detonation...” with some exceptions for toy guns, model rockets, and novelty noisemakers.

Violation for selling, possessing, or exploding fireworks is considered a misdemeanor, which generally warrants a citation, unless the fire department issues a permit for a display. Only two were issued this year for the National Peanut Festival Association and the Dothan Country Club.

A team made up of several department heads, including Benny, Fire Chief Larry Williams, City Manager Kevin Cowper, and Len White, the city’s attorney, have been charged with looking at ways to strengthen the current ordinance, last revised in 2017.

Benny suggests inflating the punishment for violators, to a higher-class misdemeanor punishable by issuing a $500 fine and up to a year in jail for even being caught possessing fireworks.

“Determining what to do with the fireworks is a difficult dilemma,” Saliba said. “I know it's easier said sometimes to just give it more teeth, but who wants to go out and arrest young people, which is what we’d be doing.

“I think the sad part is that the small majority of those that have not followed the ordinance has made it difficult to enjoy fireworks altogether.”

Once the group decides the best path to move forward, it will present its recommendation to the Dothan City Commission, which has the authority to alter or amend the city’s ordinances.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

