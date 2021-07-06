Excessive illegal fireworks over holiday weekend could spark change in Dothan law

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In describing the problems with illegal use of fireworks within city limits, Benny said people are “holding the neighborhoods hostage, basically, with fireworks.” Benny hopes to change the ordinance that outlaws fireworks to better serve Dothan residents and stop the kind of activity police dealt with over the weekend.

Currently, part of Dothan’s fire code defines fireworks as “any composition or device for the purpose of producing a visible or an audible effect by combustion, deflagration, or detonation...” with some exceptions for toy guns, model rockets, and novelty noisemakers.

Violation for selling, possessing, or exploding fireworks is considered a misdemeanor, which generally warrants a citation, unless the fire department issues a permit for a display. Only two were issued this year for the National Peanut Festival Association and the Dothan Country Club.

A team made up of several department heads, including Benny, Fire Chief Larry Williams, City Manager Kevin Cowper, and Len White, the city’s attorney, have been charged with looking at ways to strengthen the current ordinance, last revised in 2017.

Benny suggests inflating the punishment for violators, to a higher-class misdemeanor punishable by issuing a $500 fine and up to a year in jail for even being caught possessing fireworks.