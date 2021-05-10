Farmers market opening Saturday at new Dothan downtown site with more vendors

The farmers market has received nonprofit status and is working closely with the DDRA to remediate the land that was formerly the site of the old Meadow’s Gold Ice Cream Plant, which was destroyed by a fire in November 2019.

“This Wiregrass community is founded on that agricultural community and in order to provide more opportunity for farmers to reduce their loss, we're hoping that we'll have a commercial kitchen in this project to them capture some of that at the end of the season, and we're really just excited to do the year round thing,” Bienvenu said. “That also opens up opportunities for our farmers to grow other produce and products and just turn their fields over more often, which is really just going to contribute back to the local economy.”

The land is still undergoing assessment by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management due to potential environmental concerns. Bienvenu said Monday that the authority recently received an updated report from ADEM, which is under review by the board’s hired environmental consultant and will be discussed with the board concerning potential cleanup.

Balzaratti said the nonprofit will be kicking off its capital campaign soon to raise funds for the facility. At a recent DDRA meeting, Bienvenu said an artist rendering of the proposed building will be created soon to present to the public.