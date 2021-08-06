Few masks seen at Houston County Schools on smooth first day

Besides the usual car line confusion on the first day, Houston County Schools students had a pretty smooth day on Friday.
Superintendent Brandy White is hopeful it stays that way as the school system ventures into new territory this year with the implementation of zoning officers and a tuition program for out-of-zone students.
“There’s been an influx of students and a question of whether those students live there or not,” White said. “We want to make sure those students legitimately reside in that address that was given.”
With an estimated 6,000 students and growing student population, the school board and administration agreed to hire two zoning officers that can visit residences to ensure a student lives there.
The board approved a tuition policy in February that allows out-of-district students to attend Houston County Schools for $2,000 for the first student, $1,500 for the second and $1,000 for each additional student in a family.
White said the initiative has been received well as nearly 60 students are enrolled in the tuition-based program.
“The good part about that is it was spread out across different schools and different grade levels so there aren’t too many in any one school or grade level,” White said, adding that the school system is still seeing enrollment increase due to new subdivisions being built in the area, specifically in the Wicksburg, Rehobeth, and Cottonwood zones.
Earlier this year, the board approved a multimillion-dollar plan that includes building 26 new classrooms across the various schools to accommodate more students. That plan also involves eventually bringing Rehobeth students in the 7th and 8th grades over to Rehobeth High School, which currently teaches grades 9-12.
Concerns over school closure are still an issue this year as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations sky-rocket at a higher pace than in December 2020. Houston County Schools decided to recommend masking as a procedural policy, but is not requiring masks except for on buses.
White said on Friday, the majority of students were not wearing masks.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.