Few masks seen at Houston County Schools on smooth first day

Besides the usual car line confusion on the first day, Houston County Schools students had a pretty smooth day on Friday.

Superintendent Brandy White is hopeful it stays that way as the school system ventures into new territory this year with the implementation of zoning officers and a tuition program for out-of-zone students.

“There’s been an influx of students and a question of whether those students live there or not,” White said. “We want to make sure those students legitimately reside in that address that was given.”

With an estimated 6,000 students and growing student population, the school board and administration agreed to hire two zoning officers that can visit residences to ensure a student lives there.

The board approved a tuition policy in February that allows out-of-district students to attend Houston County Schools for $2,000 for the first student, $1,500 for the second and $1,000 for each additional student in a family.

White said the initiative has been received well as nearly 60 students are enrolled in the tuition-based program.