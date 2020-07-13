A prolonged primary election season will come to a head for two Trump-touting conservative candidates eyeing Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District seat on Tuesday as voters cast their ballots in the GOP runoff.
Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman held a considerable lead over opponent former state representative Barry Moore in a crowded field on the March 3 Republican primary, but both have led active campaigns in the latter part of the election cycle, receiving endorsements from various groups and prominent political figures.
Moore recently received endorsements from the Veterans Leadership Fund, Alabama First Responders, House Freedom Fund, several state representatives, American Republican Assembly and Club for Growth Political Action Committee, which has notably spent $705,805 in advertisements against Coleman.
Coleman has received the endorsements of numerous mayors in the Wiregrass, including Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, U.S. House Rep. Martha Roby, who is not seeking reelection, multiple state business and trade associations, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Since rebooting their campaigns in May when restrictions concerning the coronavirus eased in Alabama, both candidates have made several public appearances — including a televised debate on WTVY last week.
Instead of debating the issues, both candidates spent the majority of their time attempting to align their beliefs and thoughts about policy with President Donald Trump’s in what has been now widely accepted as the Republican platform.
The candidates have also been trying to sway public opinion about one another’s loyalties to the president. Coleman’s campaign recently called his challenger a “pretend Trump supporter” because Moore did not make it to the polls in 2016 to vote for Trump in the GOP primary.
Club for Growth, in supporting Moore, sent mailers and bought ads about Coleman’s past political campaign donations to a Democratic governor in Hawaii.
According to online records, Coleman has business ties to Hawaii with several companies with offices in Kapolei — Eagle Leasing, a company he owns and operates; Coleman American Companies, where Coleman is chief executive officer; and Covan World-Wide Moving, where Coleman has many roles, including chief financial officer and director.
Trump has not endorsed either for the seat as he has largely stayed out of choosing a candidate in red districts.
Tuesday’s winner will face Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall in November in the general election.
Statewide polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Also on the GOP ballot will be Tommy Tuberville vs. Jeff Sessions for U.S. Senate and Beth Kellum vs. Will Smith for the Court of Criminal Appeals.
On Friday, Alabama’s election chief said he is telling local officials they cannot require voters to wear masks at polling places, although it can be strongly recommended.
“In our state, we will continue to see that the right for every eligible Alabamian to vote is protected,” Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said.
Houston County’s Probate Office said voters should be aware of precautions in place to ensure theirs and poll workers safety.
“Due to social distancing guidelines, some voters may experience delays when arriving to the polls to vote. Voters will be required to maintain six-feet distance from each other while inside the polling place.
“To protect the health and safety of our poll workers and voters, a face mask that covers the mouth and nose is recommended, but not required, while at the polls. Masks will be provided to those who arrive without one.”
Hand sanitizer will be available for voters when entering the polling place. While styluses and ball point pens will be provided for marking their ballot, voters are encouraged to bring their own.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.