Flowers Hospital hits zero COVID-19 patients after almost 2 years

A Dothan hospital has been COVID-free since earlier this week.

Flowers Hospital reported having zero COVID-19 positive inpatients since Tuesday, according to Emily Darnell, director of marketing for the hospital.

During the surge in cases due to the Omicron variant, the hospital was at times treating more than 60 patients at a time for the illness. However, the hospital has had at least one patient hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic took hold in the Wiregrass in early 2020.

Hospitals all over Alabama are hitting record low patient counts as people have built immunity to the potentially fatal virus through mass vaccinations and exposure.

On Monday, Dothan’s largest regional hospital, Southeast Health, reported having 11 COVID-19 patients in its care. Southeast Health is now only releasing COVID patient numbers once a week.

East Alabama Medical Center also reported zero COVID-19 patients this week after hitting a pandemic record of 100 cases on Jan. 18.

Statewide, Alabama has had a 2.6% positivity rate in COVID-19 tests and the state’s transmission is ranked at moderate as of Friday, according to data on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s online surveillance dashboard. Houston County also continues to see a moderate transmission rate, as well as Geneva and Barbour counties. Dale, Pike, Coffee, and Henry counties have a low transmission rate, while Covington County is still ranked as a substantial risk community.

Henry and Pike counties have reported zero positive COVID-19 tests to the ADPH, while all other Wiregrass communities have reported a few positive tests in the last week.

While community transmission has dropped to unprecedented levels since the pandemic began, scientists warn that the world may soon see another vaccine-resistant strain on COVID-19 in the spring.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

