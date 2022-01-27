Frigid temperatures blowing into Wiregrass this weekend

Winter weather is blowing into the Wiregrass this weekend with temperatures expected to drop below freezing Friday night.
“This weekend is likely to feature to coldest air of the winter season,” Chris Judah, Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Association director said Thursday. “Also the wind chill factor could be in the single digits. We really want people to be cautious this weekend.”
Freezing weather could hit the Wiregrass as soon as Friday night, with a predicted low temperature of 26 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chill values that could make it feel as low as 18 degrees.
The lowest wind chills are expected on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service predicts wind speeds will likely be between 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph, making the low temps feel like 15 degrees.
Lowest temperatures are expected on Sunday morning with a low of 23 degrees before residents can expect some relief from the frigid air. Temperatures could get up to 56 degrees later in the day.
Judah said people should start preparing for the seasonably cold weather by keeping water turned on throughout the night to make sure pipes don’t freeze. While doing things to keep warm, Judah cautions people to make sure their space heaters and fireplaces are safe to use – “that’s where a lot of fires start,” he said.
Because of the dry weather, forecasts do not predict sleet or snow or much ice. However, Judah said low-lying roads and other areas could get icy and some highways may be slick.
Greater Expectations Ministry in Dothan is opening its sanctuary at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to individuals seeking shelter from the cold. Some churches and local organizations are expected to open warming stations for homeless people and people who may not have access to warm shelter. Judah said he expects to receive that information by Friday and distribute it via the EMA’s social media pages and local media.
Judah says people should look after their elderly relatives during this time and keep pets inside overnight. Older adults are especially prone to hypothermia, which makes people unable to think clearly or move well.
Knowing what to do in cold weather can help prevent hypothermia. The Alabama Department of Public Health reminds people that older adults’ living quarters should be heated to at least 65 degrees, they should wear suitable clothing, have plenty of warm blankets available, and eat nutritionally-balanced food.
“Please check on older neighbors, friends and relatives to make sure they are keeping warm and discourage them from going outside if it is cold, especially if it is windy or wet,” ADPH said.
In addition to advanced age, common risk factors for hypothermia are substance abuse and mental impairment. Certain commonly-used drugs such as tranquilizers may contribute to the onset of hypothermia. Furthermore, many deaths from hypothermia are complicated by alcohol consumption, which can lead to dehydration and impaired judgment.
The ADPH offered many tips on how to stay warm and safe during cold weather conditions.
Everyone should remember to lower risks of cold-weather health problems and follow these recommendations:
•Dress in multiple layers to help retain body heat.
•Limit your time outdoors; remove wet clothing immediately.
•Watch for signs of hypothermia in babies, people drinking alcohol, and others.
•Call for emergency help immediately if you suspect someone has hypothermia; keep the victim warm until assistance arrives.
Generator safety
During times of power outages following winter storms, many people use items that can produce carbon monoxide. Exposure to carbon monoxide can cause flu-like symptoms and ultimately lead to coma and death. Exposure to odorless, colorless carbon monoxide is responsible for more fatal unintentional poisonings in the United States than any other agent.
If a generator is used, be sure to follow these safety tips:
•Place generators as far away from the home as possible. People have had carbon monoxide poisoning from generators as far away as 30 feet away from the house.
•Never hook up the generator to the home’s normal wiring. Improper wiring of a home generator can create backfeed in the electrical wires to the house and could injure or kill utility workers repairing the electrical lines.
•Have a carbon monoxide monitor with fresh batteries in it and place it in the house high on a wall. Carbon monoxide is lighter than air and rises towards the ceiling.
Many risks are associated with the use of fuel-burning appliances in enclosed or semi-enclosed areas. These include camping stoves, portable propane gas stoves and charcoal grills used in enclosed or semi-enclosed spaces. The fumes are deadly.
Here are some other tips:
•Do not use a generator or appliances if they are wet.
•Do not store gasoline indoors where fumes could ignite.
•Use individual heavy-duty outdoor-rated cords to plug in other appliances.
•Do not turn on a stove for heat; it is not safe.
•Never place a space heater on top of furniture or near water.
•Never leave children unattended near a space heater.
•Keep heat sources at least three feet away from furniture and draperies.
Food safety
As a general rule, a full upright or chest freezer will keep foods frozen for about two days without power. A partially full freezer will keep foods frozen for about one day. This time may be extended by keeping the door shut. A refrigerator will keep foods cool for four to six hours if the door is kept shut as much as possible.
Discard any thawed foods that have been at room temperature for more than two hours. Foods still containing ice crystals can be refrozen, although quality may decrease. Foods that have thawed to refrigerator temperatures (that is, no more than 40 degrees) can also be cooked and then refrozen.
For specific questions about a food or refrigeration condition, contact your local county health department or the Food Safety and Inspection Service’s Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MP-HOTLINE (888-674-6854).
