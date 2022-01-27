Frigid temperatures blowing into Wiregrass this weekend

Because of the dry weather, forecasts do not predict sleet or snow or much ice. However, Judah said low-lying roads and other areas could get icy and some highways may be slick.

Greater Expectations Ministry in Dothan is opening its sanctuary at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to individuals seeking shelter from the cold. Some churches and local organizations are expected to open warming stations for homeless people and people who may not have access to warm shelter. Judah said he expects to receive that information by Friday and distribute it via the EMA’s social media pages and local media.

Judah says people should look after their elderly relatives during this time and keep pets inside overnight. Older adults are especially prone to hypothermia, which makes people unable to think clearly or move well.

Knowing what to do in cold weather can help prevent hypothermia. The Alabama Department of Public Health reminds people that older adults’ living quarters should be heated to at least 65 degrees, they should wear suitable clothing, have plenty of warm blankets available, and eat nutritionally-balanced food.