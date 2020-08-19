Gov. Ivey awards funds for highway safety enforcement campaigns

MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey awards $4.9 million in grants in support of making Alabama roads safer by preventing injuries and fatalities.
The state’s four regional traffic safety offices will use the funds to cover overtime for local police and sheriff deputies conducting extra patrols and checkpoints during peak travel times which will target speeding, seat belt violations and drunk driving. A portion of the funds will also be utilized to cover extra patrol during the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from Aug. 19-Sept. 7, and “Click It or Ticket” from May 24-June 6, 2021.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) will administer the grants from funds made available to the state by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Drivers who chose to drive impaired or disobey traffic laws are a danger to every other motorist on the road,” Ivey said. “These grants will support the police officers and sheriffs’ deputies who work long hours to enforce the law and provide a clear message to drive safely and responsibly in Alabama.
The Southeast Alabama Regional Highway Safety Office at Enterprise State Community College, which serves Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes, Montgomery, Pike, Russell and Tuscaloosa counties will receive $1.01 million to assist law enforcement in making Alabama roads safer.
ADECA manages a wide array of programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, workforce development, energy conservation, water resource management, economic development and recreation.
“ADECA is proud to work with Gov. Ivey, the four highway safety offices and local law enforcement agencies to help make Alabama roads safer for everyone traveling the state,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
The following additional regional traffic safety offices will receive funding:
» $1.36 million to the Franklin County Commission for the North Central Alabama Highway Safety Office. The office serves Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Fayette, Franklin, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Marion, Morgan, Pickens, Walker and Winston counties.
» $1.57 million to the city of Opelika for the East Central Alabama Highway Safety Office which serves Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Jefferson, Lee, Macon, Randolph, St. Clair, Shelby, Talladega and Tallapoosa counties.
» $970,672 to the Mobile County Commission for the Southwest Regional Highway Safety Office which serves Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Dallas, Escambia, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Perry, Sumter, Washington and Wilcox counties.
