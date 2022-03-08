Growing population, moving patterns require redistricting in Dothan

Moving patterns and changing demographics of Dothan neighborhoods have created a need for city government leaders to alter district boundaries based on data from the latest U.S. Census.
Census data gathered in 2020 showed Dothan saw 8.5% growth in population, adding 5,576 residents since the last census count in 2010. The Black population grew from 21,312 to 23,896 showing 12% in that demographic while people identifying as two or more races increased from 2,886 to 6,680 – a 131.5% growth. The white population decreased by 2% from 41,298 to 40,496.
During a city commission work session on Tuesday, Director of Planning and Development Todd McDonald showed elected officials that Districts 4 and 6 saw a boom in residents, while Districts 1 and 2 lost residents. Districts 3 and 5 experienced little growth.
McDonald proposed a redistricting plan, strategized with special software, which will help the city achieve all of its goals and abide by legal requirements.
Districts have to be contiguous and compact territories with well-defined boundaries, such as street centerlines or natural boundaries like rivers and other major features. Officials prioritized maintaining strong minority representation in Districts 1 and 2 and eliminating residential neighborhoods that are currently represented by more than one district.
Officials also had to keep current city commissioners and school board members in the districts in which they were elected.
To accomplish these objectives, they used Census data for the voting age population, or residents aged 18 or older, to redraw district lines. Each proposed change will balance the target population to 9,165 voting age individuals in each district with slight deviations.
The districts with the most population are set to lose some geographical territory while those with the least population are poised to gain new territory.
Redistricting will be on the next city commission’s agenda on March 22 as a proposed ordinance, but commissioners have six months to approve the plan. Before it can be approved, Dothan officials will have several public meetings to present the changes and get citizen input.
The redistricting proposal can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3CwUz3t.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.