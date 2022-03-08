Growing population, moving patterns require redistricting in Dothan

Officials also had to keep current city commissioners and school board members in the districts in which they were elected.

To accomplish these objectives, they used Census data for the voting age population, or residents aged 18 or older, to redraw district lines. Each proposed change will balance the target population to 9,165 voting age individuals in each district with slight deviations.

The districts with the most population are set to lose some geographical territory while those with the least population are poised to gain new territory.

Redistricting will be on the next city commission’s agenda on March 22 as a proposed ordinance, but commissioners have six months to approve the plan. Before it can be approved, Dothan officials will have several public meetings to present the changes and get citizen input.

The redistricting proposal can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3CwUz3t.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.