Hard freeze warning in effect for Wiregrass as temps plunge

Temperatures in the Wiregrass will plummet this weekend and forecasters predict a hard freeze to hit over Saturday night.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee predicts dangerously cold wind chill values in the mid-teens to mid-20s on Saturday morning with a deep, hard freeze expected by Sunday morning.

Winds will die off on Saturday evening, giving actual air temperatures the opportunity to plummet further on Sunday morning. A hard freeze is forecast area-wide, with temperatures of 23 degrees or less over many areas. Temperatures this cold can cause outdoor water pipes to freeze and burst.

“These can be serious weather events and people should take cautions to be prepared for being outside and staying warm and hydrated,” Chris Judah, Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency director, said on Friday. “Cold weather can cause people to get dehydration and other issues as well as hypothermia. Be cautious with fireplaces and space heaters, which can be a source of fire hazards. Also, slow down on roads. Pets, plants and friends and neighbors should be checked on.”