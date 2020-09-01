Henry County Probate Judge Money takes on new role

Henry County Probate Judge and County Commission Chairman David Money is taking on a new leadership role as chair of the 2020-2021 Legislative Committee for the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA).

The ACCA is an association that represents the state's 67 county governments. After completing a one-year term as ACCA president, Money assumed the new role during the recent 92nd annual convention.

Prior to becoming chair of the ACCA Legislative Committee and the ACCA immediate past president, Money served as the ACCA president, president-elect, and vice president and a member of the ACCA Board of Directors, the association's two-year leadership program and the association's Workers' Compensation Fund Board of Trustees. He also served as ACCA’s representative on the Governor's Coronavirus Task Force and the Alabama Juvenile Justice Task Force.

“My involvement with ACCA this past year taught me more than I could have ever imagined about what it means to be an effective leader,” Money said. “I’m convinced that I’ve become a better public servant to the people of Henry County as a result.