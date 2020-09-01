Henry County Probate Judge Money takes on new role

Henry County Probate Judge and County Commission Chairman David Money is taking on a new leadership role as chair of the 2020-2021 Legislative Committee for the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA).
The ACCA is an association that represents the state's 67 county governments. After completing a one-year term as ACCA president, Money assumed the new role during the recent 92nd annual convention.
Prior to becoming chair of the ACCA Legislative Committee and the ACCA immediate past president, Money served as the ACCA president, president-elect, and vice president and a member of the ACCA Board of Directors, the association's two-year leadership program and the association's Workers' Compensation Fund Board of Trustees. He also served as ACCA’s representative on the Governor's Coronavirus Task Force and the Alabama Juvenile Justice Task Force.
“My involvement with ACCA this past year taught me more than I could have ever imagined about what it means to be an effective leader,” Money said. “I’m convinced that I’ve become a better public servant to the people of Henry County as a result.
"During the coming year, I’m looking forward to continuing that growth by building upon strong relationships with leaders in all 67 counties and working with the members of the Alabama Legislature to improve the quality of life not only for our citizens in Henry County but also for those all across Alabama.”
Money was elected Henry County’s probate judge in 2012 and was re-elected in 2018. Money also served four years as mayor of Abbeville, eight years on the Abbeville City Council, and 40 years as a small business owner of David Money Ford. Additionally, Money has served as president of the Abbeville Chamber of Commerce, president of the Abbeville Kiwanis Club, chair of the Wallace College Foundation, and a steering committee and founding board member of the Abbeville Boys and Girls Club.
ACCA Executive Director Sonny Brasfield said, “Through his positive and uplifting nature, his innovative thinking and his unwavering commitment, Judge Money has proven himself to be an effective leader and advocate for county government. Certainly, I know he will prove just as invaluable to the membership in his new role as he has been over the past 12 months as president.”
