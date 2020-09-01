Henry County Probate Judge takes on new role

Prior to becoming chair of the ACCA Legislative Committee and the ACCA immediate past president, Money served as the ACCA president, president-elect, and vice president and an active member of the ACCA Board of Directors, the association's exclusive two-year leadership program and the association's Workers' Compensation Fund Board of Trustees. He also served as ACCA’s representative on the Governor's Coronavirus Task Force and the Alabama Juvenile Justice Task Force.

“My involvement with ACCA this past year taught me more than I could have ever imagined about what it means to be an effective leader,” Money said. “I’m convinced that I’ve become a better public servant to the people of Henry County as a result. During the coming year, I’m looking forward to continuing that growth by building upon strong relationships with leaders in all 67 counties and working with the members of the Alabama Legislature to improve the quality of life not only for our citizens in Henry County but also for those all across Alabama.”