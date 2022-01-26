Herring seeks second term on Houston County Commission

Ricky Herring, the current District 3 Houston County Commission member, has officially qualified with the Republican Party in his bid for a second term on the commission.
Herring made his formal announcement earlier this month surrounded by friends, supporters, and family members, touting his open-door approach and the projects he tackled in his first four years.
With his “Right is Right and Wrong is Wrong” motto, Herring said if re-elected he vows to be available “all hours of the night” and continue his open-door policy as he represents the residents of District 3.
Herring, 47, is a sergeant over the criminal investigations division with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. He and his wife, Andrea Brackin Herring, have three children: Brady, Payton, and Kinley Herring. Raised in Cottonwood, Herring and his family live in the Hodgesville community.
If re-elected, one of the main things Herring said he wants to work on in a second term is infrastructure on the southern end of the county that will help the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce as well as other elected officials better market property in the county's industrial complex.
Such infrastructure, Herring said, will bring in manufacturing and distribution jobs that will help sustain the local economy and lead to future growth in Houston County.
Herring pointed to several accomplishments in his first term, including the parking lot at Rehobeth’s baseball field. Herring said he enlisted the help of the state, county, school board and the town of Rehobeth to make the project happen.
In the last four years, numerous road projects have also been completed throughout District 3, according to Herring. New asphalt was applied on Johnny Murphy Road, Fuller Road, Littlefield Road, and the Trelawney neighborhood. The resurfacing project for the Trelawney neighborhood was the first one in more than 30 years.
However, Herring said the biggest accomplishment during the last four years was increasing the safety of the students and faculty in Houston County schools. The incumbent said he worked with the leadership from the county's Board of Education and the Sheriff's Office to refocus how money was spent and get a school resource officer placed in each school in the county.