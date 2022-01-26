Herring seeks second term on Houston County Commission

Ricky Herring, the current District 3 Houston County Commission member, has officially qualified with the Republican Party in his bid for a second term on the commission.

Herring made his formal announcement earlier this month surrounded by friends, supporters, and family members, touting his open-door approach and the projects he tackled in his first four years.

With his “Right is Right and Wrong is Wrong” motto, Herring said if re-elected he vows to be available “all hours of the night” and continue his open-door policy as he represents the residents of District 3.

Herring, 47, is a sergeant over the criminal investigations division with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. He and his wife, Andrea Brackin Herring, have three children: Brady, Payton, and Kinley Herring. Raised in Cottonwood, Herring and his family live in the Hodgesville community.

If re-elected, one of the main things Herring said he wants to work on in a second term is infrastructure on the southern end of the county that will help the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce as well as other elected officials better market property in the county's industrial complex.